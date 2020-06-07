Worldwide race protests mark George Floyd’s death

AFP and Reuters, LONDON and TOKYO





Taking a knee, chanting and ignoring social distancing measures, outraged protesters from Sydney to London yesterday launched a weekend of global rallies against racism and police brutality.

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested in the US state of Minnesota, has brought tens of thousands out onto the streets.

Londoners intended to rally outside parliament yesterday and hold a big demonstration in front of the US embassy on the opposite bank of the Thames River today.

Aboriginal protesters yesterday performed a traditional smoking ceremony at the start of a “Black Lives Matter” protest in Sydney, which was sanctioned at the last minute after initially being banned on health grounds.

Tens of thousands of Australians defied government orders to stay home regardless, holding up signs and wearing masks marked up “I can’t breathe” — the words Floyd kept repeating while handcuffed as a policeman knelt on his neck.

In Japan, the case of a Kurdish man who says he was stopped and shoved to the ground by Tokyo police became a rallying cry for protesters marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Several hundred people chanting “I can’t breathe” marched through the trendy Shibuya district on a sultry afternoon, saying that police abuse — particularly against foreigners — was a problem at home as well.

In Paris, police banned a rally scheduled outside the US embassy compound and a second one on the Champs de Mars park facing the Eiffel Tower.

The protests have even resonated in Iraq, where the “American Revolts” and the Arabic phrase for “We want to breathe, too” hashtags were spreading on social media.