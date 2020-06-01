Chinese media bristle over US moves over HK

Reuters, HONG KONG





China’s state media yesterday lashed out at possible retaliatory moves by the US to impose sanctions and end Hong Kong’s special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws on the territory.

The China Daily said US President Donald Trump’s pledge to “take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory,” and to impose sanctions on unspecified individuals, would hurt the US, and unite Hong Kong with mainland China.

“China has already prepared for the worst. No matter how far the US goes, China will keep its company. If Trump’s plan continues, Washington will soon run counter to the interests of most Hong Kong people,” the Global Times wrote.

A pro-China activist holds an effigy of US President Donald Trump during a protest outside the US consulate in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AFP

A Hong Kong government spokesman expressed regret the US continued to “smear and demonize the legitimate rights and duty of our sovereign” to safeguard national security.

In a sign of diplomatic maneuvering, the US government said it would put one of its prime properties in Hong Kong up for sale — a luxury residential complex worth up to HK$5 billion (US$645.09 million). A US consulate spokesman said the move was part of the US’ global reinvestment program.

Chinese government spokespeople and official media also compared the unrest in the US over the weekend with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Chinese media also circulated video clips suggesting Hong Kong police were “restrained” in comparison to actions seen in the US.

“US House [of Representatives] Speaker Nancy Pelosi once called the violent protests in Hong Kong ‘a beautiful sight to behold’… US politicians now can enjoy this sight from their own windows,” Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) wrote on Saturday.

Additional reporting by AFP