China’s state media yesterday lashed out at possible retaliatory moves by the US to impose sanctions and end Hong Kong’s special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws on the territory.
The China Daily said US President Donald Trump’s pledge to “take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory,” and to impose sanctions on unspecified individuals, would hurt the US, and unite Hong Kong with mainland China.
“China has already prepared for the worst. No matter how far the US goes, China will keep its company. If Trump’s plan continues, Washington will soon run counter to the interests of most Hong Kong people,” the Global Times wrote.
Photo: AFP
A Hong Kong government spokesman expressed regret the US continued to “smear and demonize the legitimate rights and duty of our sovereign” to safeguard national security.
In a sign of diplomatic maneuvering, the US government said it would put one of its prime properties in Hong Kong up for sale — a luxury residential complex worth up to HK$5 billion (US$645.09 million). A US consulate spokesman said the move was part of the US’ global reinvestment program.
Chinese government spokespeople and official media also compared the unrest in the US over the weekend with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.
Chinese media also circulated video clips suggesting Hong Kong police were “restrained” in comparison to actions seen in the US.
“US House [of Representatives] Speaker Nancy Pelosi once called the violent protests in Hong Kong ‘a beautiful sight to behold’… US politicians now can enjoy this sight from their own windows,” Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) wrote on Saturday.
Additional reporting by AFP
SECURITY CONCERNS: The Telecom Technology Center ran black-box tests for the Executive Yuan on devices and software from Chinese, US and South Korean firms Network devices from several Chinese manufacturers are insecure and allow personal information to be leaked, testing commissioned by the Executive Yuan has shown. A variety of devices and software, including apps, from Chinese, US and South Korean manufacturers that are used by government agencies at the central and local level were subjected to black-box testing — in which the functionality of an application is examined without knowing about its internal structure, an information-security official said yesterday on condition of anonymity. The Telecom Technology Center conducted the tests, which simulated cyberattacks, to determine their resilience to the attacks, the official said. The center
Americans awoke yesterday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets. Tens of thousands marched peacefully through streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Monday last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. However, many demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell: Vehicles and businesses were torched. The words “I can’t breathe” were
The nation marked its 49th day with no new domestic COVID-19 cases yesterday, and there were no new imported cases, but that does not mean the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) can relax its attention, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday in Tainan as he and a team of health officials wrapped up a weekend visit to the city. The visit is part of the center’s efforts to promote domestic travel under the “new disease prevention lifestyle.” Among the 442 confirmed cases, 423 have been released from isolation and 12 people remain hospitalized, Chen
EXTRA INVITATIONS: Russia, Australia, South Korea and India would be asked to a later summit dedicated to countering China, Donald Trump said US President Donald Trump has been forced to cancel a planned face-to-face summit of G7 leaders this month and now wants to host an expanded meeting in September dedicated to countering China to which Russian President Vladimir Putin would be invited. Trump on Saturday announced that he had canceled the June meeting, which he had billed as a symbol of the US “transitioning back to greatness,” after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told him in a telephone call that she saw the summit in Washington as a health risk. Hundreds of security staff, journalists and officials also attend the two-day summits. Reports suggest