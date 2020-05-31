US’ WHO exit an opportunity, minister says

By Wu Liang-yi and Peng Wang-hsin / Staff reporters, with CNA





The government yesterday said that it would closely monitor the situation after US President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw US funding from the WHO, which Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said could create an opportunity for closer cooperation between the two nations.

Trump on Friday said that the US is “terminating the relationship” with the WHO, accusing the global health body of failing to hold China accountable for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said in a news release that it would continue observing the situation and draft a response strategy prioritizing the nation’s best interests.

The WHO logo is pictured at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE

Separately, Chen said that if the US established a new international public health body, Taiwan would strive to join it.

While the government would wait for the US’ next steps, Taiwan certainly hopes to deepen collaboration with Washington to boost its disease prevention response, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that Taiwan has won global acclaim and appreciation for its successful response to the pandemic.

“Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping,” which is why many countries have voiced support for Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO, Su said.

Taiwan hopes for there to be no borders in disease prevention efforts, as it could contribute more to the world if it is included in the WHO, he said.

Former deputy minister of foreign affairs Michael Kau (高英茂) said that Taiwan should closely follow the next moves of the US and other like-minded partners while continuing to make its appeals known.

Most importantly, the nation should demonstrate its legitimacy in containing the disease, Kau said.

Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan executive director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) said that as the nation’s foreign policy is to side with the US, the government should prioritize national interests when it is envisioning its plans.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the US might be the only country quitting the WHO, as Japan and Australia might not follow suit.

Joining WHO mechanisms and events is in line with Taiwan’s interests in the long run, but any decision by the US would have positive and negative effects on Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO, Lo said.

By withdrawing its membership and donations, the US could pressure the WHO to reform itself and include Taiwan, he said.

However, Washington terminating its role would certainly affect how Taiwan interacts with the WHO’s channels, especially as it needs the US, Japan and other friendly nations to relay global health information, he said.

Lee Che-chuan (李哲全), an associate research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s Division of National Security and Decision-Making, said that the US’ move is likely a means to tackle its relations with China and protest the WHO’s partiality toward Beijing.

The US appears to be intent on suppressing China’s influence, but its decision to retreat from multilateral organizations might instead allow Beijing to become more powerful in those bodies, he said.

Whether the US remains in the WHO, and whether Taiwan can join the WHO and its decisionmaking body, the World Health Assembly, are not directly related, he added.

The WHO’s Resolution 25.1 and confidential memorandums between the UN and China remain the major obstacles for Taiwan’s participation, Lee said.

Additional reporting by Chen Yen-ting