Court rules Huawei Co’s Meng can be extradited to US

AFP, VANCOUVER





Huawei Technologies Co (華為) executive Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on Wednesday had a legal setback when a Canadian judge ruled that proceedings to extradite her to the US would go ahead.

The decision on so-called double criminality, a key test for extradition, found that bank fraud accusations against Meng would stand up in Canada.

The interim ruling denying Meng’s attempt to gain her freedom means she would have to continue to live in a Vancouver mansion under strict bail conditions while her case plays out.

Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, center, leaves the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“The double criminality requirement for extradition is capable of being met in this case,” British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes said in a 23-page ruling.

Prosecutors accused Meng of committing fraud by lying to a bank, in this case a US one. That is a crime in Canada and the US.

Outside the courthouse, protesters held placards that read “Extradite Meng Wanzhou,” “No Huawei in Canada” and “Canada don’t let China bully us.”

Inside, Meng was composed as the judge explained her decision, in contrast to a thumbs up the “Huawei Princess” had given while posing for photographs with family and friends on the steps of the courthouse days earlier.

Huawei said in a statement that it was “disappointed” by the ruling and that it looked forward to Meng ultimately being exonerated.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa accused the US of trying “to bring down Huawei” and Canada of being “an accomplice.”

“The whole case is entirely a grave political incident,” the embassy said in a statement. “We once again urge Canada to take China’s solemn position and concerns seriously, immediately release Ms Meng Wanzhou to allow her to return safely to China, and not to go further down the wrong path.”

Beijing has long signaled that her repatriation was a precondition for improved bilateral ties and its release of two Canadians detained on espionage accusations.

The arrests of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor nine days after Meng was taken into custody have been widely decried as retribution.