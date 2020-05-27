Virus Outbreak: Safety spurs WHO to stop hydroxychloroquine trials

The WHO on Monday suspended trials of the drug that US President Donald Trump has promoted as a defense against COVID-19, fueling concerns about his handling of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Trump has led the push for hydroxychloroquine as a potential shield or treatment for the virus, which has infected about 5.5 million people and killed almost 347,000 worldwide, saying he took a course of the drug as a preventative measure.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also heavily promoted hydroxychloroquine while the virus has exploded across the nation, which this week became the second-most infected in the world after the US.

Researcher Cody Hoffmann checks the results of an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on March 19. Photo: Reuters

The WHO said that it was halting testing of the drug for the novel coronavirus after studies questioned its safety.

The Lancet on Friday published a study that found COVID-19 patients who received hydroxychloroquine were dying at higher rates and experiencing more heart-

related complications than other virus patients.

The large observational study analyzed data from nearly 15,000 patients with COVID-19 who received the drug alone or in combination with antibiotics, comparing this data with 81,000 controls who did not receive the drug.

The global health body “has implemented a temporary pause ... while the safety data is reviewed,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, referring to the hydroxychloroquine arm of a global trial of various possible treatments.

Trump last week announced that he was taking the drug, saying he had decided to take it after receiving letters from a doctor and other people advocating it.

“I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories,” Trump told reporters then, as he declared it safe.

He dismissed the opinions then of his own government’s experts, who had warned of the serious risks associated with hydroxychloroquine, with the US Food and Drug Administration highlighting reported poisonings and heart problems.

Trump has been heavily criticized for his handling of the virus, after initially downplaying the threat and then repeatedly rejecting scientific analysis.

Despite the WHO suspension, the Brazilian Ministry of Health on Monday said it would keep recommending hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

“We’re remaining calm and there will be no change,” ministry official Mayra Pinheiro told a news conference.

Bolsonaro is a staunch opponent of lockdown measures and like Trump has played down the threat of the virus, even as Latin America has emerged as the new global virus hotspot.

The guideline recommended doctors in the public health system prescribe either chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine from the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Brazil has reported nearly 375,000 cases, widely considered to be far fewer than the real number because of a lack of testing, and more than 23,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, a top health expert is warning that the world is still smack in the middle of the pandemic, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.

“Right now, we’re not in the second wave. We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally,” WHO Executive Director Mike Ryan said.

“We’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,” Ryan told reporters, pointing to South America, South Asia and other areas where infections are still on the rise.