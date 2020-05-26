China yesterday threatened countermeasures against the US if it was punished for plans to impose a sedition law on Hong Kong, which the territory’s security chief hailed as a new tool that would defeat “terrorism.”
Beijing plans to pass a new security law for Hong Kong that bans treason, subversion and sedition after months of massive, often-violent pro-democracy protests last year.
However, many Hong Kongers, business groups and Western nations fear the proposal could be a death blow to the territory’s treasured freedoms and thousands took to the streets on Sunday, despite a ban on mass gatherings introduced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
As police dispersed the crowds with tear gas and water cannon, US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien warned the proposed law could cost Hong Kong its preferential US trading status.
However, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Beijing would react to any sanctions from Washington.
“If the US insists on hurting China’s interests, China will have to take every necessary measure to counter and oppose this,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters.
Photo: AFP
The proposed law, which China’s rubber-stamp legislature is expected to act on quickly, would also bypass Hong Kong’s legislature.
Hong Kong’s Bar Association yesterday described the proposed motion as “worrying and problematic” — and warned it might even breach the territory’s mini-constitution.
Hong Kong’s unpopular pro-Beijing government has welcomed the law.
“Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as ‘Hong Kong independence,’ become more rampant,” Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) said in a statement welcoming the planned legislation.
Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang (鄧炳強) cited 14 recent cases where explosives had been seized and said the new law would “help combat the force of ‘Hong Kong independence’ and restore social order.”
Last year’s protests were initially sparked by plans to allow extraditions to the mainland, but soon snowballed into a popular revolt against Beijing and the territory’s police force. China has dismissed protesters’ demands for an inquiry into the police, amnesty for the 8,500 people arrested and universal suffrage.
The demonstrations fizzled at the start of the year, as mass arrests and the coronavirus took their toll. However, they have rekindled in recent weeks, with Sunday’s rally producing the most intense clashes for months and police making at least 120 arrests.
During last year’s huge protests, mob attacks were common on both sides of the political divide and a video of protesters beating a lawyer at Sunday’s rally was seized on by China’s state media.
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) posted the video on Twitter, writing: “Let’s see what the Washington-backed Hong Kong democracy really looks like.”
