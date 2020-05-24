Pompeo says Chinese measure ‘death knell’ for HK

AP, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned China’s effort to take over national security legislation in Hong Kong, calling it “a death knell for the high degree of autonomy” that Beijing had promised the territory.

Pompeo called for Beiing to reconsider the move and warned of an unspecified US response if it proceeds.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that China risked a major flight of capital from Hong Kong that would end the territory’s status as the financial hub of Asia. Shortly afterward, the US Department of Commerce announced new restrictions on sensitive exports to China.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Department of State in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The Chinese measure, submitted on Friday on the opening day of China’s national legislative session, is strongly opposed by pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong.

Pompeo called the proposal an effort to “unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong.”

“Hong Kong has flourished as a bastion of liberty. The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The decision to ignore the will of the people of Hong Kong would be a “death knell for the high degree of autonomy Beijing promised for Hong Kong” under a decades-old agreement known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration, he said.

Washington has limited leverage with China over Hong Kong, but it could end preferred economic privileges that Hong Kong enjoys if the administration of US President Donald Trump determines that the declaration, which was supposed to give the territory 50 years of special status after it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, has been contravened.

The bill proposed by Beijing is aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism. It comes after months of pro-democracy demonstrations last year that at times descended into violence between police and protesters.