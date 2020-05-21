Malta’s ties to China have come under the spotlight after Belgium’s intelligence services confirmed they have been investigating suspicions that Beijing has been spying from the Maltese embassy, which is opposite the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels.
A spokesperson for Belgium’s homeland security service made the unusual disclosure about the the inquiry after French newspaper Le Monde reported on the case.
Le Monde said that an investigation had been launched by the Belgian intelligence services after a tip-off from British agents about China using Malta’s embassy as a “spy tower” to eavesdrop on EU institutions.
The claim centered on a “cooperation agreement” made in 2006 worth 300,000 euros (US$328,830 at the current exchange rate) between the Chinese and Maltese governments, through which Beijing had donated furniture to the country’s newly purchased 13-story embassy in Brussels.
Le Monde said that the Belgian authorities had been concerned “for years” that this equipment was being used to spy across the road on the EU’s main institutions.
The allegation follows the launch of an investigation by German prosecutors into a former EU diplomat suspected of committing espionage on behalf of China.
A spokesperson for Belgium’s homeland security service confirmed their interest in the activities at the Maltese embassy, but added that no proof of espionage by China had come to light.
“The Chinese were involved in the renovation of the Maltese embassy building in 2007, and that caught our attention — without being alerted to it by any foreign service, but there has never been any evidence that Chinese espionage has taken place from inside the building,” the spokesperson told Belgium’s De Morgen newspaper.
The Maltese government has also denied any evidence that China had used its embassy to the EU, known as a permanent representation, while conceding that it had outfitted the building with furniture “donated by the government of the People’s Republic of China to install, in line with the relevant security procedures, in the permanent representation, to which the government remains thankful.”
A Maltese embassy spokesperson said “the government confirms that the building housing the permanent representation has been the subject of internal and external audits and found the building to be in the clear. Moreover, 80 percent of the mentioned furniture has over the past two years been disposed of and replaced by new furniture procured from Malta.”
The case has nevertheless raised concerns about the ties between China and Malta, which has long been seen as a potential gateway for Chinese interests into Europe.
In 2014, Malta became the first European country to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese government on its involvement in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
China is building a five-story embassy in Malta on a 19,000m2, and concerns have been raised about the abuse of the so-called golden visas being sold to wealthy Chinese citizens allowing free movement across the EU.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Belgium said the espionage claims were false.
‘WIND IS BLOWING’: European lawmakers have called on their health ministers to request the World Health Assembly let Taiwan’s Chen Shih-chung participate Taiwan has not received an invitation to the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is to be held virtually from Monday next week, and all of the nation’s diplomatic allies, except the Vatican, have tendered proposals to the WHO backing Taiwan’s bid for participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. In the past, some of the nation’s allies chose not to make formal appeals and instead made remarks at the decisionmaking body of the WHO, but this year those that could make proposals to back Taiwan’s WHA bid have all done so, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安)
The nation is reticent to loosen border control measures amid the global risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is open to the possibility of tourism exchanges with certain countries, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center yesterday reported no new cases of the coronavirus, for the eighth straight day. The nation’s tally of confirmed cases stood at 440, with seven fatalities and 387 infected people released from isolation facilities after treatment, the center said. The policy of providing personal information to buy medical masks is to be maintained, but the center is considering relaxing other restrictions, Minister of Health and
‘CRITICAL JUNCTURE’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the chipmaker’s investment would help the US increase its economic independence from China Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it plans to spend about US$12 billion building an advanced plant in the US to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024, a move that analysts said was prompted by escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s latest investment came after reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump was in talks with TSMC and other major chipmakers to build new manufacturing facilities in the US amid growing concern over the US’ heavy reliance on Asia for the supply of advanced chips. The new facility is to be built in
CLEARED: ‘Please don’t look at death-row inmates as criminals, but as people, and let them have the chance, as I did, to look into their case again,’ Hsieh said The High Court’s Tainan branch yesterday overturned a death sentence on rape and murder charges against Hsieh Chih-hung (謝志宏) based on new findings from the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office after it restarted the investigation. Hsieh was accused of being an accomplice to Kuo Chun-wei (郭俊偉) in the murder of a woman surnamed Chen (陳), 18, and a man surnamed Chang (張), 68, on June 24, 2000. After first being found guilty in October 2001, Hsieh and Kuo had their verdicts and death sentences upheld in seven subsequent retrials, during which Hsieh maintained his innocence and said that his confession resulted from torture. In