Netanyahu finally swears in new coalition government

KNESSET SPEECH: The new Cabinet is the biggest in Israel’s history, with 36 ministers and 16 deputies. The prime minister reaffirmed his vow to annex West Bank settlements

AP, JERUSALEM





After three deadlocked and divisive elections, a year-and-a-half of political paralysis and another three-day delay because of political infighting in his Likud party over coveted Cabinet posts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally began swearing in his new government yesterday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz announced their appointments for the new government — the most bloated in Israeli history with 36 ministers and 16 deputies.

Netanyahu and Gantz, a former military chief, announced last month they would be putting their differences aside to join forces to steer the country through the COVID-19 crisis and its economic fallout. Their controversial power-sharing deal calls for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for the government’s first 18 months before being replaced by Gantz for the next 18 months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset in Jerusalem yesterday for the swearing-in ceremony of his new unity government. Photo: Reuters / Adina Valman / Knesset spokespersons’ office

Their blocs have a similar number of ministers and virtual veto power over the other’s major decisions.

Critics have already accused the government of being out of touch by creating so many Cabinet posts at a time when unemployment has soared to 25 percent as a result of the pandemic.

However, as Netanyahu’s bloc includes several smaller parties, he had a limited number of Cabinet ministries to hand out to the Likud rank and file, and he faced a mini-insurgency from angry senior members ahead of Thursday’s planned swearing-in ceremony.

To mollify his backbenchers, Netanyahu presented a series of new, questionable ministries such as “community development,” “settlement affairs” and “higher education and water resources,” with the haggling continuing through yesterday morning.

Yair Lapid, the presumptive opposition leader, said the machinations have led to a loss of “trust of the Israeli public.”

“After all the empty talk of an ‘emergency government,’ the government being formed today is the largest and most wasteful in the history of the country,” he said. “It’s not just the waste, it’s the contempt. The complete contempt for the crisis facing the Israeli public.”

In his speech to the Knesset, Netanyahu said that compromises had to be made, but said that another election would have been far more devastating.

“The public wants a unity government and this is what the public is getting today,” he said. “We chose to serve the country together.”

Netanyahu also pledged to push forth with controversial plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

“The time has come to apply Israeli law to them and write another glorious chapter in Zionist history,” he said.

Gantz is starting out as defense minister, with party colleague and fellow retired military chief Gabi Ashkenazi serving as foreign minister.

Netanyahu’s top Likud deputy Israel Katz has been moved from foreign minister to finance minister, while his close ally, Yariv Levin was named speaker of parliament.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg