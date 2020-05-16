Virus Outbreak: Race to prevent COVID-19 ‘nightmare’ at Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh

AFP, COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh





Emergency teams yesterday raced to prevent a “nightmare” in the world’s largest refugee settlement after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a sprawling city of shacks housing nearly 1 million Rohingya.

There have long been warnings that the coronavirus could race like wildfire through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys of the network of 34 camps in the Cox’s Bazar District of southeast Bangladesh.

Most of the Muslim refugees have been there since about 750,000 fled a 2017 military offensive in neighboring Myanmar, for which its government faces genocide charges at the UN’s top court.

Local health coordinator Abu Toha Bhuiyan on Thursday initially said that two refugees had tested positive.

However, the WHO later said that one case was a Rohingya man, while the other was a local man who lived near the camp and was being treated at a clinic inside the area.

WHO spokesman Catalin Bercaru told reporters that “rapid investigation teams” were being deployed and that the contacts of the two men were being traced for quarantine and testing.

Local government official Mahfuzar Rahman yesterday said that an entire block in one camp, housing about 5,000 people, had been shut off.

Authorities were also trying to “contact trace” those who the infected people had met, Rahman said, adding that they would all be taken to isolation centers set up in the camps.

Early last month, authorities had locked down the Cox’s Bazar District — home to 3.4 million people, including the refugees — after a number of coronavirus cases.

Bangladesh restricted traffic in and out of the camps, and forced aid organizations to slash personnel by 80 percent.

The country of 160 million people is under lockdown and had seen a rapid rise in infections in the past few days, with almost 19,000 and 300 deaths as of late Thursday.

A senior US official who has visited the refugees said that it was only a matter of time for the coronavirus to reach them.

“The refugee camp is incredibly crowded. The COVID virus will spread through there very rapidly,” US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback said.

Refugees International senior advocate for human rights Daniel Sullivan said that the first coronavirus case was the “realization of a nightmare scenario.”

Save the Children health director in Bangladesh Shamim Jahan said that “we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from COVID-19,” with “no intensive care beds” in the camps.