Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to maintain a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka due to the COVID-19 pandemic while lifting it for 39 of the country’s 47 prefectures earlier than scheduled, as infection numbers have fallen.
The government is to immediately start work on a second extra budget to aid people and businesses reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Abe also told a news conference yesterday, adding that it would include handouts to help with rent and raise the maximum subsidy for furloughed workers to ￥15,000 (US$140) per day.
“This is a once-in-a-century crisis,” Abe said, adding that the new package would also include an increase of subsidies to regions and aid to students.
Photo: AFP
He later told his virus task force that he aims to decide on the size of the budget by May 27 and to submit it to parliament quickly.
The government plans to support firms of all sizes by bolstering loan facilities, he said.
Infection numbers have declined in Japan, but there is still a risk for major urban areas, Abe said, adding that people should continue to avoid traveling to other parts of the country and stay away from risky places, such as bars and karaoke venues.
The government is to evaluate next week if it can release the remaining areas before the declaration ends on May 31, which could help Japan reactivate more of its virus-battered economy.
“Please don’t let your guard down against the virus,” Abe said, adding that he wants to make sure that Japan does not see a fresh wave of infections.
The immediate focus of policymakers has been to keep companies afloat and workers employed while containing the virus, but concerns are building that the likelihood of the worst economic contraction since World War II in the current quarter — combined with rock-bottom oil prices — could push Japan back into the deflation hole it has spent years trying to escape.
Japan’s government and central bank are united in their determination to stop the country from sliding back into a negative cycle of falling prices and stagnation, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said in an interview.
The numbers have been gloomy. Japanese households cut monthly spending by the most in five years in March, as the virus spread, and Japan’s biggest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, this week announced that its profit would fall 80 percent to a nine-year low.
The emergency was first declared on April 6 for some prefectures and later extended nationwide.
Many regions have been urging the government to lift restrictions after seeing severe economic effects, while the number of new infections has fallen close to zero.
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha
WORLD FIRST: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the opening up was with limits and would continue in phases, while fans complained about a no-eating rule Two Taiwanese ballparks yesterday became the world’s first to be opened to spectators for professional baseball this year, underscoring the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPBL games had the visiting Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City, while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at the Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung. The Guardians hanged on for a 7-6 win after the Lions scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Fubon’s Chiang Chih-hsien hit a solo dinger in the fifth against American pitcher Ryan Feierabend and the Lions’ Chen Yung-chi blasted a
SECURITY: Taiwan’s Night Hawks have observed US Green Berets training in a simulated battle zone in the US and have increased the frequency of training Taiwan is stepping up military cooperation with long-standing partners and forging new ties as it bolsters training exercises with the US Army Special Forces and trains officers and soldiers from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country, a high-ranking military official said yesterday. The Republic of China Military Police Special Services Company, commonly called the Night Hawks, has standing collaborations with the US Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets, for regular joint exercises, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Taiwan and the US have increased the frequency of training and adapted course materials to meet the needs of
STRAIGHTENED OUT: The foreign ministry did not disclose the names of the 22 global carriers, as China might again pressure them into reversing course Twenty-two international airlines have corrected the way they refer to Taiwan on their booking Web sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in response to a written inquiry by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉). Beijing in 2018 began requiring airlines that fly to Chinese airports to refer to Taiwan in their booking systems as “Taiwan, China” or “Taiwan Area.” Although there are still 39 airlines that refer to Taiwan in one of these two ways, 22 companies have corrected their systems to refer to the nation as “Taiwan,” Chiu said on Saturday, citing the ministry. However, it would