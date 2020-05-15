Virus Outbreak: Tokyo and Osaka to remain under virus emergency even as rest of Japan eases

Bloomberg





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to maintain a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka due to the COVID-19 pandemic while lifting it for 39 of the country’s 47 prefectures earlier than scheduled, as infection numbers have fallen.

The government is to immediately start work on a second extra budget to aid people and businesses reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Abe also told a news conference yesterday, adding that it would include handouts to help with rent and raise the maximum subsidy for furloughed workers to ￥15,000 (US$140) per day.

“This is a once-in-a-century crisis,” Abe said, adding that the new package would also include an increase of subsidies to regions and aid to students.

People use an escalator at a department store in Tokyo on April 7, the day that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over a spike in COVID-19 cases. Photo: AFP

He later told his virus task force that he aims to decide on the size of the budget by May 27 and to submit it to parliament quickly.

The government plans to support firms of all sizes by bolstering loan facilities, he said.

Infection numbers have declined in Japan, but there is still a risk for major urban areas, Abe said, adding that people should continue to avoid traveling to other parts of the country and stay away from risky places, such as bars and karaoke venues.

The government is to evaluate next week if it can release the remaining areas before the declaration ends on May 31, which could help Japan reactivate more of its virus-battered economy.

“Please don’t let your guard down against the virus,” Abe said, adding that he wants to make sure that Japan does not see a fresh wave of infections.

The immediate focus of policymakers has been to keep companies afloat and workers employed while containing the virus, but concerns are building that the likelihood of the worst economic contraction since World War II in the current quarter — combined with rock-bottom oil prices — could push Japan back into the deflation hole it has spent years trying to escape.

Japan’s government and central bank are united in their determination to stop the country from sliding back into a negative cycle of falling prices and stagnation, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said in an interview.

The numbers have been gloomy. Japanese households cut monthly spending by the most in five years in March, as the virus spread, and Japan’s biggest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, this week announced that its profit would fall 80 percent to a nine-year low.

The emergency was first declared on April 6 for some prefectures and later extended nationwide.

Many regions have been urging the government to lift restrictions after seeing severe economic effects, while the number of new infections has fallen close to zero.