Virus Outbreak: Chinese hackers are targeting virus research, US says

Bloomberg





Hackers working for the Chinese government are trying to steal valuable research on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments from US healthcare, pharmaceutical and research organizations, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to COVID-19. The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective and efficient treatment options,” the FBI and the department’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement.

The announcement represents an escalation in US efforts to combat Chinese espionage and cyberattacks. It comes as US President Donald Trump attempts to blame the Chinese government for not doing more to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus.

Employees work in a lab at Beijing Applied Biological Technologies Co, a firm developing COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test kits, during a government-organized tour for journalists in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

The alert did not say whether the alleged goal of the Chinese hackers was solely to steal data on coronavirus treatments in development or to interfere with US efforts to create a vaccine by disrupting or disabling computer networks, nor did it say if any hacking attacks have been successful.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs “deplores and firmly opposes such slanderous actions,” spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said when asked about the report at a news briefing in Beijing yesterday.

“China is a staunch champion of cybersecurity and one of the major victims of cyberattacks,” Lijian said. “Spreading rumors, smearing and scapegoating will not make the virus go away, or end the pandemic.”

Countries and companies are racing to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Those that succeed are likely to reap tremendous economic and political advantages.

“China has long engaged in the theft of biomedical research, and COVID-19 research is the field’s Holy Grail right now,” US Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said. “The geopolitical significance of being the first to develop a treatment or vaccine means the Chinese will try to use every tool.”

The US Department of Justice could bring criminal charges against Chinese hackers targeting virus research if the evidence warrants such action.

Wednesday’s alert said the FBI “is investigating the targeting and compromise of US organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by PRC [People’s Republic of China]-affiliated cyberactors and non-traditional collectors.”

“These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research,” it said.