Virus Outbreak: Proposed US Senate legislation threatens sanctions on China over virus accounting

Republicans in the US Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation that would empower US President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China if Beijing does not give a “full accounting” for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic,” said US Senator Jim Inhofe, one of the sponsors of the COVID-19 Accountability Act. “Their outright deception of the origin and spread of the virus cost the world valuable time and lives as it began to spread.”

The legislation would give Trump 60 days to certify to the US Congress that China had provided a full accounting of the COVID-19 outbreak to an investigation that could be led by the US and its allies, or a UN body such as the WHO.

Trump would also need to certify that China had closed its highest-risk wet markets and released Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates arrested in crackdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.

No certification would authorize Trump under the legislation to impose sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on Chinese businesses’ access to US bank financing and capital markets.

“China refuses to allow the international community to go into the Wuhan lab to investigate,” said US Senator Lindsey Graham, another sponsor of the bill. “They refuse to allow investigators to study how this outbreak started. I’m convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so.”

The bill is cosponsored by eight other Republican senators.

China is resolutely opposed to this “immoral” bill and has been open and transparent since the beginning of the epidemic, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a daily briefing in Beijing yesterday.

China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.