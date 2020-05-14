Republicans in the US Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation that would empower US President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China if Beijing does not give a “full accounting” for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic,” said US Senator Jim Inhofe, one of the sponsors of the COVID-19 Accountability Act. “Their outright deception of the origin and spread of the virus cost the world valuable time and lives as it began to spread.”
The legislation would give Trump 60 days to certify to the US Congress that China had provided a full accounting of the COVID-19 outbreak to an investigation that could be led by the US and its allies, or a UN body such as the WHO.
Photo: AFP
Trump would also need to certify that China had closed its highest-risk wet markets and released Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates arrested in crackdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.
No certification would authorize Trump under the legislation to impose sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on Chinese businesses’ access to US bank financing and capital markets.
“China refuses to allow the international community to go into the Wuhan lab to investigate,” said US Senator Lindsey Graham, another sponsor of the bill. “They refuse to allow investigators to study how this outbreak started. I’m convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so.”
The bill is cosponsored by eight other Republican senators.
China is resolutely opposed to this “immoral” bill and has been open and transparent since the beginning of the epidemic, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a daily briefing in Beijing yesterday.
China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to thank the US for its steadfast support. During a news briefing at the White House, Pompeo called on all nations to support Taiwan’s bid to join the annual assembly, which is expected to begin on May 18. “Today I want to call upon all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and in other relevant United Nations
WORLD FIRST: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the opening up was with limits and would continue in phases, while fans complained about a no-eating rule Two Taiwanese ballparks yesterday became the world’s first to be opened to spectators for professional baseball this year, underscoring the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPBL games had the visiting Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City, while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at the Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung. The Guardians hanged on for a 7-6 win after the Lions scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Fubon’s Chiang Chih-hsien hit a solo dinger in the fifth against American pitcher Ryan Feierabend and the Lions’ Chen Yung-chi blasted a
SECURITY: Taiwan’s Night Hawks have observed US Green Berets training in a simulated battle zone in the US and have increased the frequency of training Taiwan is stepping up military cooperation with long-standing partners and forging new ties as it bolsters training exercises with the US Army Special Forces and trains officers and soldiers from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country, a high-ranking military official said yesterday. The Republic of China Military Police Special Services Company, commonly called the Night Hawks, has standing collaborations with the US Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets, for regular joint exercises, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Taiwan and the US have increased the frequency of training and adapted course materials to meet the needs of