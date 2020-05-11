The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 4 million as some of the hardest-hit countries yesterday readied to lift lockdown restrictions, despite concerns about a second wave of infections.
Governments around the world are trying to stop the spread of the disease while scrambling for ways to relieve pressure on their economies, which are facing a historic downturn, with millions pushed into unemployment.
However, with the death toll already past 279,000, nations are keen to avoid second waves of infections that could overwhelm their healthcare systems, with a new cluster of cases in South Korea raising fears about the virus hitting back rapidly.
Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea yesterday reported 34 additional cases amid a spate of infections linked to clubgoers, as South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged calm, saying “there’s no reason to stand still out of fear.”
Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took national totals to 10,874, with 256 deaths.
The agency said 9,610 have recovered and 10,128 others were being tested for the virus. Twenty-six of the 34 new patients were locally transmitted cases while the others came from overseas, it said.
It was the first time that the daily jump has been above 30 in about a month.
Most of the cases in the past few days were linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment neighborhood. A 29-year-old man had visited three clubs before testing positive last week.
China yesterday reported its first double-digit rise in new cases in 10 days, saying 14 infections had been detected — 12 of them domestic and two imported.
Eleven of the domestic cases were in the northeastern province of Jilin and one in Hubei Province. Jilin shares a border with North Korea, where the virus situation is unclear.
No new virus deaths have been reported in China for almost a month and the number of people in treatment for COVID-19 nationwide fell to 148, with another 798 under isolation. China has reported a total of 4,637 deaths and 83,990 cases.
Amid the barrage of deaths, some European countries have cited signs of progress that they said justified cautious steps toward a sense of normality.
Officials in France on Saturday said the day’s death toll of 80 was the lowest since early last month, while nursing home fatalities also fell sharply as the nation prepared to relax curbs on public movement imposed eight weeks ago.
French health officials have warned that “the epidemic remains active and is evolving,” and that social distancing must be kept up even as restrictions are eased.
In Spain, about half the population would be allowed out today for limited socialization, and restaurants would be able to offer some outdoor services as the country begins a phased transition set to last through next month.
However, fears lingered of a resurgence, and authorities excluded Madrid and Barcelona — two COVID-19 hotspots — from the first phase.
Belgium is to also ease some restrictions today, and in some parts of Germany, bars and restaurants reopened on Saturday with further easing set for today.
Health experts have cautioned that while the growth of cases might be slowing in some European and Asian countries, other nations — many of them impoverished — are only in the first phases of their outbreaks.
In Iran, many were taking advantage of eased restrictions, despite worries about a spike in infections.
In Pakistan, the world’s fifth-most populous country, the government ended a lockdown on Saturday, and locals streamed into markets and shops, despite still-high infection rates.
