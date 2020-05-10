US tightens visa restrictions for Chinese journalists

The US on Friday issued a new rule tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists, saying that it was in response to the treatment of US journalists in China, a shift that comes amid tensions between the two nations over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in the past few months.

In issuing the new regulation on Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security cited what it called China’s “suppression of independent journalism.”

The regulation, which is to take effect tomorrow, would limit visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with an option for extension.

Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.

The new rules would allow the department to review Chinese journalists’ visa applications more frequently and would likely reduce the overall number of Chinese journalists in the US, said a senior department official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

“It’s going to create greater national security protections,” the official said.

The new rules would not apply to journalists with passports from Hong Kong or Macau, China’s two semi-autonomous territories, the department said.

In March, China expelled US journalists from three US newspapers, and asked five US media outlets to submit detailed personnel and asset information to the government, a month after the US said it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with US operations the same as foreign embassies.

One day after the US verdict on the state-run entities, Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents, two Americans and an Australian, following the publication of an opinion column that China denounced as racist.

The US in turn ordered four Chinese state-owned news outlets to slash the number of staff they had working in the US.

