The US on Friday issued a new rule tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists, saying that it was in response to the treatment of US journalists in China, a shift that comes amid tensions between the two nations over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in the past few months.
In issuing the new regulation on Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security cited what it called China’s “suppression of independent journalism.”
The regulation, which is to take effect tomorrow, would limit visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with an option for extension.
Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.
The new rules would allow the department to review Chinese journalists’ visa applications more frequently and would likely reduce the overall number of Chinese journalists in the US, said a senior department official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.
“It’s going to create greater national security protections,” the official said.
The new rules would not apply to journalists with passports from Hong Kong or Macau, China’s two semi-autonomous territories, the department said.
In March, China expelled US journalists from three US newspapers, and asked five US media outlets to submit detailed personnel and asset information to the government, a month after the US said it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with US operations the same as foreign embassies.
One day after the US verdict on the state-run entities, Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents, two Americans and an Australian, following the publication of an opinion column that China denounced as racist.
The US in turn ordered four Chinese state-owned news outlets to slash the number of staff they had working in the US.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
NO CASUALTIES: A South Korean defense official said that Seoul did not believe the incident had been a deliberate provocation, but it would continue to investigate it North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said. South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said. Defense officials said it was also unlikely that
TIANANMEN-LEVEL BACKLASH: An internal Chinese report by the CICIR concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 crackdown US President Donald Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning. Economic destruction and the US’ massive COVID-19 death toll are driving a government-wide push to move US production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead, current and former senior US administration officials said. “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
NOT LOCAL: One is a student who returned from the US aboard a flight with others who later tested positive and the other was from the naval supply ship ‘Panshih’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19: a student who returned from the US and another crew member of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 438. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported case (No. 437) is a woman in her 30s who had studied in the US since Jan. 30 and returned to Taiwan on April 9, without symptoms. She was first placed under 14-day home quarantine and then under home isolation on April 11 after it was learned