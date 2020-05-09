The Australian government yesterday unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a new “COVID-safe” normal by the end of July.
Officials have left details of the plan’s implementation up to the country’s diverse states and territories, meaning that coronavirus restrictions are to remain in place for weeks or months longer in the areas hit the hardest by the disease.
Australia has been one of the most successful countries in containing COVID-19, with just about 7,000 cases and 100 deaths in a population of 25 million.
Photo: AFP
A ban on international travel and many restrictions on businesses and public gatherings have helped bring daily infection rates down to zero or single digits in most areas.
However, the lockdown has thrown more than 1 million people out of work and is costing the economy about US$2.5 billion per week, government figures showed.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday hailed the success in controlling the country’s outbreak, as he outlined what he called a “framework” for easing the coronavirus restrictions.
“There are very few countries in the world that can stand here today and outline a plan like this,” he said.
The first stage of the plan would allow groups of up to 10 people to gather in cafes and restaurants, for weddings and to take part in outdoor sports.
Stage two would lift the gathering limit to 20 people and extend it to organized community sports, cinemas and other retail outlets, as well as ease restrictions on domestic travel.
Stage three — which Morrison said should come into effect in July — would allow gatherings of up to 100 people, including in pubs and restaurants, and see most businesses and domestic travel reopened.
AT THE TABLE: The US mission to the UN tweeted that ‘@UN was founded to serve as a venue for all voices, a forum that welcomes a diversity of views & perspectives’ The US Department of State on Friday launched a “TweetforTaiwan” campaign to rally support for Taiwan’s participation in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA). The annual WHA, the WHO’s decisionmaking body, is expected to meet virtually on May 18 for its 73rd session. Taiwan participated in the WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016, but has not been invited since. After the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the US’ de facto embassy in Taiwan, on Friday launched a “WHACountdown” series of Facebook posts, the department’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs took to Twitter to urge support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA. “The
NO CASUALTIES: A South Korean defense official said that Seoul did not believe the incident had been a deliberate provocation, but it would continue to investigate it North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said. South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said. Defense officials said it was also unlikely that
When North Korea broke a three-week silence on leader Kim Jong-un’s public activity yesterday, it offered no clue as to where he had been during a period of intense global speculation about his health and whereabouts, or why he was hidden from the public for so long. Instead, state media simply showed him surrounded by aides and appearing confident at a gleaming fertilizer factory that is believed by outside experts to be part of a secret nuclear weapons program. While much remains a mystery about Kim’s condition, the abrupt re-emergence of the relaxed and smiling leader was an obvious choreography of key
TAKE PRECAUTIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said it would be unacceptable if local cases occur because people stop protection measures The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, marking the end of six consecutive days with zero cases confirmed in Taiwan. The three cases are a woman in her 60s (case No. 430), a woman in her 30s (case No. 431) and a man in his 40s (case No. 432), said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Case No. 430 on Feb. 22 traveled solo to Australia and on March 24 continued on to Japan, where she had a recurring fever, coughing and vomiting from April 9, before reporting her