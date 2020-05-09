Virus Outbreak: Australia begins three-step plan to reopen

AFP, SYDNEY





The Australian government yesterday unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a new “COVID-safe” normal by the end of July.

Officials have left details of the plan’s implementation up to the country’s diverse states and territories, meaning that coronavirus restrictions are to remain in place for weeks or months longer in the areas hit the hardest by the disease.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in containing COVID-19, with just about 7,000 cases and 100 deaths in a population of 25 million.

A woman pushes a stroller in a Melbourne park yesterday as the Australian government unveiled a three-stage plan to get the country out of COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: AFP

A ban on international travel and many restrictions on businesses and public gatherings have helped bring daily infection rates down to zero or single digits in most areas.

However, the lockdown has thrown more than 1 million people out of work and is costing the economy about US$2.5 billion per week, government figures showed.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday hailed the success in controlling the country’s outbreak, as he outlined what he called a “framework” for easing the coronavirus restrictions.

“There are very few countries in the world that can stand here today and outline a plan like this,” he said.

The first stage of the plan would allow groups of up to 10 people to gather in cafes and restaurants, for weddings and to take part in outdoor sports.

Stage two would lift the gathering limit to 20 people and extend it to organized community sports, cinemas and other retail outlets, as well as ease restrictions on domestic travel.

Stage three — which Morrison said should come into effect in July — would allow gatherings of up to 100 people, including in pubs and restaurants, and see most businesses and domestic travel reopened.