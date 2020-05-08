Chemical leak at LG plant in India kills 11

VILLAGERS SICKENED: The South Korean company LG Chem operates the plant in Visakhapatnam, and said it is cooperating with authorities to help residents and staff

AP, HYDERABAD, India





A gas leaked from an LG chemical plant in southern India early yesterday, leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee.

At least 11 people died and about 1,000 suffered breathing difficulties and other problems.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a COVID-19 lockdown was eased, state official Vinay Chand said.

People affected by gas leak at a LG Polymers India plant are yesterday transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India. Photo: Reuters

A fire that broke out before the gas leak was extinguished, and police said the gas leak was later halted and the air had cleared.

Chand said some people collapsed on the road and were rushed to a hospital.

About 1,000 people in a 3km area complained of breathing difficulties and a burning sensation in their eyes, he said.

Dead cattle in Visakhapatnam, India, are pictured yesterday after a gas leak at a LG Polymers India plant in the town. Photo: Reuters

Indian Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that about 100 people were hospitalized, but were in non-life-threatening condition.

Indian National Disaster Response Force Director-General S.N. Pradhan said 11 people had died, including an eight-year-old girl.

Meena said one person died after falling into a well while running away and another person died after jumping from the second story of his house to escape. The others died in hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy said rescuers broke open the doors of homes locked from the inside, and found some people who had collapsed and transported them to a hospital.

The South Korean company LG Chem Ltd operates the plant, and said it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees.

“The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly,” LG Chem said in a statement.

It is looking into the cause of the leak of styrene monomer gas, which is used to produce plastic, but would not know exactly until Indian authorities complete their investigation, company official Song Chun-seob said.

The Vishakhapatnam plant is a leading manufacturer of polystyrene plastic in India. It employs about 300 workers, but Song said the victims appeared mostly to be local residents.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to move the victims to hospitals and others away from the accident site, while Meena said about 3,000 people were evacuated from a village near the plant.

Televised images showed people lying in the streets after they collapsed while trying to flee, while one witness said there was panic as a mist-like gas enveloped the area, with darkness adding to the confusion.