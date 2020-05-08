Virus Outbreak: Recovered patients could be allowed return to Taiwan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is mulling issuing new entry regulations for Taiwanese who have recovered after contracting COVID-19 abroad, it said yesterday, as it reported one new imported case of the disease.

Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the center’s expert advisory panel, told a daily news briefing in Taipei that following discussions at a panel meeting on Monday, experts advised the center to consider allowing COVID-19 patients who had the disease more than two months ago and have since shown no symptoms, or people who have tested negative twice since their initial diagnosis, to return.

Based on the CECC’s experience, after two months of treatment or rest, most of the virus would have left a patient’s system, and the patient would not pose much threat to others, he said.

Visitors to the Ruisui Ecocenter Education Hall in Hualien County’s Ruisui Township hold up pictures of wildlife yesterday after the hall reopened after being closed for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien District Office

The CECC is also considering implementing rules for Taiwanese travelers who have a fever, as current airline rules do not allow passengers with a temperature to board flights to Taiwan, Chuang said.

That policy is too harsh, since a fever alone does not mean the person has COVID-19, he said.

Asked how the center would prevent people from hiding their diagnosis, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said he believes there is trust between people and the government.

Workers sanitize a passenger walkway at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Tony Yao, Taipei Times

People know that the government would offer them protection as long as they report their situation honestly, he said.

The latest confirmed case of COVID-19 is a woman in her 20s who traveled to Qatar for work in late February, the center said.

She developed a sore throat, runny nose and a loss of her sense of taste on March 8, tested positive for COVID-19 two days later and was treated in Qatar, the center said, adding that her treatment ended on April 8 after she twice tested negative.

The woman arrived in Taiwan on Sunday and told authorities she had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, so she was tested at the airport before being sent to a quarantine facility, it said.

Her test result came back on Monday and was negative, so a designated vehicle took her home, where she was due to be quarantined, it said.

However, that same day, she developed diarrhea, so she was tested again on Tuesday, it said.

She has been hospitalized and health authorities are tracking other passengers on her flight, it added.

As of yesterday, a total of 440 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Taiwan, 349 imported infections, 55 local and 36 from the navy’s “Friendship Flotilla,” center data showed. So far there have been six deaths, and 347 people have been released from isolation.

The center said it was continuing to monitor the health of the 129 people who returned from India on Tuesday on a special China Airlines (中華航空) flight, none of whom had required treatment so far.

The 129 — 114 Taiwanese and 15 foreigners who work in Taiwan — are staying in quarantine facilities, and while nine showed minor symptoms after arriving in Taiwan, they have tested negative for the virus, it added.

As the nation gradually loosens restrictions, management of the risks posed the health of individuals and the community, and of the nation’s borders, would still be needed, Chen said.

“Avoidable risks must be reduced to a minimum,” he added.

Additional reporting by CNA