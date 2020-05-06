Venezuela arrests two Americans for failed ‘invasion’

Reuters, CARACAS





Venezuelan authorities have detained two US citizens working with a US military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a failed armed incursion into the oil producing country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

In a state television address, Maduro said that authorities had arrested 13 “terrorists” on Monday allegedly involved in a plot he said was coordinated with Washington to enter the South American country via the Caribbean coast and oust him.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab earlier told reporters that “hired mercenaries” had signed a US$212 million contract with opposition leader and Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido using funds “stolen” from state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab speaks at a news conference in Caracas on Monday. Photo: Reuters

The US — one of more than 50 countries backing Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president as he challenges Maduro for power — has slapped sanctions on PDVSA and allowed Guaido to use funds from frozen accounts belonging to the firm’s Houston-based subsidiary Citgo.

Eight people were killed during the foiled incursion attempt on Sunday, Venezuelan authorities said.

Maduro showed what he said were the US passports and other identification cards belonging to Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who he said were in custody and had been working with former US Army Special Forces member Jordan Goudreau, who leads a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp USA.

“They were playing Rambo. They were playing hero,” Maduro said, adding that Venezuelan authorities had caught wind of the plot before its execution.

Goudreau, who identified himself as an organizer of the invasion on Sunday, said on Monday that Berry and Denman were also involved.

“They’re working with me. Those are my guys,” he said.

The US Department of State did not provide any immediate comment on the alleged arrests.

US officials have strongly denied any US government involvement in the incursions.

A person familiar with the matter said that the two US citizens were captured on Monday in a second-day roundup of accomplices and were believed to be in the custody of Venezuelan military intelligence.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the details came from contacts with Venezuelan security forces.

Guaido cast doubt on the government’s version of Sunday’s events, insisting Maduro is seeking to distract from other problems in the past few days, including a deadly prison riot and a violent gang battle in Caracas.

Guaido’s communications team denied media reports that Guaido had hired Silvercorp, saying that the opposition leader and his allies “have no relationship with or responsibility for the actions of the company Silvercorp.”

Additional reporting AFP