The global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday topped 250,000, with the US government predicting a further surge in fatalities.
The dire forecast from the US came as much of the Western world emerged from weeks of lockdown, with hopes that the disease might have peaked in Europe after nearly two months of confinement.
A tally of official figures showed that Europe is the hardest-hit continent with about 145,000 fatalities. The US has recorded close to 68,700. Together they account for more than 85 percent of global deaths. Since the disease first surfaced in China late last year the number of confirmed cases has reached almost 3.6 million.
Photo: AP
The grim figures were on Monday compounded by an internal government estimate in Washington that forecast the daily COVID-19 infection rate in the US could surge eightfold to 200,000 per day by June 1, and the daily death toll could rise to 3,000.
US President Donald Trump has said that deaths are expected go beyond his prediction of 60,000, saying: “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people.”
His estimate underscored the tough, politically-tinged debate over reopening, which pits concerns about a rising death toll against the need to restore national economies shattered by prolonged shutdowns.
Photo: AFP
The economic fallout in the US prompted the US Department of the Treasury to announce it plans to borrow a record US$3 trillion in the April-to-June period, largely to finance spending on virus relief programs.
People across Europe basked in a return to the outdoors, mixed with a dose of trepidation about life ahead and the economic damage wreaked by lockdowns.
Workers banged away at construction sites in Rome, police gave out masks in Madrid and older children returned to school in Vienna.
“We are all afraid,” said a masked Cristina Jimenez, 31, in Madrid.
“Who hasn’t lost their job already may lose it in the next few months, but what is important is that we are well,” she said.
Spain and Portugal made masks mandatory on public transport as they further eased their lockdowns, while Slovenia, Poland and Hungary allowed public spaces and businesses to partially reopen.
In Paris, France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defended the government’s plan for easing a lockdown in the face of bitter criticism.
The French are due to emerge on Monday next week from a lockdown that began in mid-March.
Signs have grown that the epidemic is slowing in France, although a spike in the daily death toll on Monday to 306 — more than double the day earlier — propelled its total number of dead to 25,201.
Philippe rejected concerns that the government is moving too fast, especially by reopening schools, a move that puts France out of step with some other EU countries.
“This confinement was necessary to meet the emergency, but its social and economic cost is colossal,” he told the French Senate.
BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: The head of the NSB said it does not have a unit focused on gathering intelligence on biological warfare activity, but one would be set up The COVID-19 virus originated in China, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers yesterday, adding that intelligence indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “ill,” but remains in control of the nation. Chiu was responding to questions by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and other lawmakers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Tsai asked Chiu about the bureau’s intelligence regarding the source of COVID-19 and whether it originated in China or the US, as has been suggested by some Chinese officials. “All of the initial information pointed to the virus coming
The man charged in the slaying of a railway police officer last year was acquitted of murder by the Chiayi District Court yesterday, with judges saying that the suspect, surnamed Cheng (鄭), had a mental disorder. However, Cheng was ordered to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment. The parents of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the 25-year-old railway officer killed in July last year, were at the court. Lee Tseng-wen (李增文), Lee Cheng-han’s father, told reporters after the verdict was announced: “This is outrageous.” “My son was killed in the line of his duty as a police officer and the court gave a not guilty
REMAINING VIGILANT: People should feel comfortable whether or not they plan to travel this weekend, but they should not let their guard down, the health minister said The nation yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that 311 patients have been removed from isolation after recovering. It was the fourth consecutive day with no new confirmed cases and the 17th consecutive day with no new domestic cases. People can feel light-hearted regardless of whether they plan stay at home or travel during the International Workers’ Day long weekend, but they should not let their guard down, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The CECC’s goal now is to withdraw the line of defense back to
DAY 5 OF NONE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that people could adopt a ‘happier’ attitude given the last domestic case was on April 12 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn. If going outdoors, it is best to