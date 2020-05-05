Virus Outbreak: Japanese PM Abe extends emergency decree until May 31

Bloomberg





Japan yesterday extended its nationwide state of emergency until May 31, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying the country’s coronavirus measures need more time to reduce infection rates.

Abe told a task force that experts would review the situation by Thursday next week and that the government was prepared to remove some areas from the state of emergency early, if possible.

Abe had indicated last week that he would probably prolong the measures beyond the original end date of tomorrow.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo yesteday. Photo: AFP

“Japan is starting to see some positive results,” Abe said in televised remarks. “But with a considerable number of people infected at this point, the decline in infections is by no means at a sufficient level.”

“We must decrease the number of newly infected people to below that level” to reduce pressure on the country’s healthcare system, he added.

While Japan has not experienced the surge in cases seen in some countries, experts have warned of the risks of letting its guard down too soon, as limited testing makes it hard to assess the scale of infections.

The state of emergency enables regional governors to request businesses to close down and ask people to stay at home as much as possible.

Abe said at a later news conference that he is aiming to have Avigan, an antiviral drug developed by Fujifilm Holdings Corp, approved for use as a COVID-19 treatment by the end of this month.

The Japanese Ministry of Health has also received an application for expedited approval of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir, he said.

Thirteen prefectures with a special alert status, including Tokyo and Osaka, would need to adhere to current measures to reduce interpersonal contact by about 80 percent, Abe said.

However, museums, libraries and some other facilities would be able to reopen if they take anti-virus measures.

Abe said that he plans to ask the other 34 prefectures to take gradual measures to balance both preventing the spread of infection and maintaining social and economic activity.

Residents would still be asked not to travel outside their home regions, while bars and clubs would be asked to remain shut.

It remains unclear when and whether schools — many of which have been closed since March — will be able to reopen, with officials recently suggesting a possible phased approach with certain key grades resuming before others.

Japan had more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday, the lowest of any G7 member.

Additional reporting by AFP