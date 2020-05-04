Troops from two Koreas trade shots at border

NO CASUALTIES: A South Korean defense official said that Seoul did not believe the incident had been a deliberate provocation, but it would continue to investigate it

AP, SEOUL





North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone.

The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said.

Military guard posts of North Korea, top, and South Korea, bottom, are pictured from Paju, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: AP

South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said.

Defense officials said it was also unlikely that North Korea had any casualties, since the warning shots were fired at uninhibited North Korean territory.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency did not immediately report on the incident.

A preliminary South Korean analysis showed that the North’s firing was not likely a calculated provocation, although Seoul would continue examining whether there was any motivation for the action, a South Korean defense official said on condition of anonymity, citing department rules.

Farming activities around the area where the firing occurred continued throughout the day and North Korea’s military did not display any other suspicious activities after the gunfire, the official said.

South Korea later in the day sent a message to the North to try to avoid an escalation, but the North did not immediately reply, according to South Korea’s military.

Meanwhile, a South Korean presidential official yesterday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, amid speculation about Kim’s health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.

Pyongyang on Saturday said that Kim, 36, attended the completion of a fertilizer factory on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.

While North Korean video showing a smiling Kim moving around, cutting a red ribbon and smoking quelled intense rumors that he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about his health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory.

The footage showed Kim riding an electric cart similar to the one he used in 2014, when he was reported to have an ankle injury.

The South Korean government had determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure, the official from the presidential Blue House said

The official, whose name was not disclosed by the Blue House, refused to provide the basis for the intelligence assessment.