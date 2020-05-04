North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone.
The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said.
Photo: AP
South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said.
Defense officials said it was also unlikely that North Korea had any casualties, since the warning shots were fired at uninhibited North Korean territory.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency did not immediately report on the incident.
A preliminary South Korean analysis showed that the North’s firing was not likely a calculated provocation, although Seoul would continue examining whether there was any motivation for the action, a South Korean defense official said on condition of anonymity, citing department rules.
Farming activities around the area where the firing occurred continued throughout the day and North Korea’s military did not display any other suspicious activities after the gunfire, the official said.
South Korea later in the day sent a message to the North to try to avoid an escalation, but the North did not immediately reply, according to South Korea’s military.
Meanwhile, a South Korean presidential official yesterday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, amid speculation about Kim’s health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.
Pyongyang on Saturday said that Kim, 36, attended the completion of a fertilizer factory on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.
While North Korean video showing a smiling Kim moving around, cutting a red ribbon and smoking quelled intense rumors that he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about his health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory.
The footage showed Kim riding an electric cart similar to the one he used in 2014, when he was reported to have an ankle injury.
The South Korean government had determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure, the official from the presidential Blue House said
The official, whose name was not disclosed by the Blue House, refused to provide the basis for the intelligence assessment.
BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: The head of the NSB said it does not have a unit focused on gathering intelligence on biological warfare activity, but one would be set up The COVID-19 virus originated in China, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers yesterday, adding that intelligence indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “ill,” but remains in control of the nation. Chiu was responding to questions by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and other lawmakers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Tsai asked Chiu about the bureau’s intelligence regarding the source of COVID-19 and whether it originated in China or the US, as has been suggested by some Chinese officials. “All of the initial information pointed to the virus coming
The man charged in the slaying of a railway police officer last year was acquitted of murder by the Chiayi District Court yesterday, with judges saying that the suspect, surnamed Cheng (鄭), had a mental disorder. However, Cheng was ordered to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment. The parents of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the 25-year-old railway officer killed in July last year, were at the court. Lee Tseng-wen (李增文), Lee Cheng-han’s father, told reporters after the verdict was announced: “This is outrageous.” “My son was killed in the line of his duty as a police officer and the court gave a not guilty
REMAINING VIGILANT: People should feel comfortable whether or not they plan to travel this weekend, but they should not let their guard down, the health minister said The nation yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that 311 patients have been removed from isolation after recovering. It was the fourth consecutive day with no new confirmed cases and the 17th consecutive day with no new domestic cases. People can feel light-hearted regardless of whether they plan stay at home or travel during the International Workers’ Day long weekend, but they should not let their guard down, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The CECC’s goal now is to withdraw the line of defense back to
DAY 5 OF NONE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that people could adopt a ‘happier’ attitude given the last domestic case was on April 12 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn. If going outdoors, it is best to