Virus Outbreak: US allows use of first drug shown to reduce time of coronavirus recovery

AP, WASHINGTON





US regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of the first drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster, a milestone in the global search for effective therapies against the coronavirus.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Gilead Science Inc’s intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators.

US President Donald Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar listen during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Gilead Sciences Inc CEO Daniel O’Day at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This was lightning speed in terms of getting something approved,” said Hahn, calling the drug “an important clinical advance.”

The FDA acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug, remdesivir, shortened the time to recovery by 31 percent, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for the comparison group. The drug might also help avert deaths, but that effect is not yet large enough for scientists to know for sure.

Critical care specialist Sameer Khanijo of North Shore University Hospital in New York State said that he wants to see additional studies to clarify the drug’s benefits.

“I don’t think this is a cure yet, but I think it’s starting to point us in the right direction,” Khanijo said. “As a society, it’s nice to have something that will help stem the tide of this disease.”