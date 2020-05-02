HK police fan out, but people eschew democracy rallies

AFP and Reuters, HONG KONG





Riot police yesterday fanned out across Hong Kong after pro-democracy advocates threatened to defy a ban on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the streets remained largely calm.

The territory was upended by seven months of protests last year, hammering its reputation for stability and leaving it deeply divided.

Widespread arrests, the pandemic and social distancing measures ushered in four months of comparative calm, although small protests have bubbled up in the past week and activists had issued calls to muster once more on International Workers’ Day yesterday, despite emergency laws banning more than four people gathering in public.

Riot police stand guard as pro-democracy activists gather outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Pro-democracy unions and social media posts called on people to gather in several neighborhoods yesterday afternoon, but the threat failed to materialize.

The South China Morning Post reported 3,000 riot officers were on standby with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Officers ramped up their presence across the city, searching primarily young passengers at subway stations and in neighborhoods where anti-government sentiment runs high.

The pro-democracy Labour Party said that one local politician was arrested for allegedly gathering with more than four people.

During brief rallies in malls earlier this week, activists encouraged each other to keep 1.5m apart and stick to groups of four.

Riot police quickly intercepted the flashmobs, forcing them to disband as either unlawful assemblies or gatherings that breached the anti-virus measures.

Separately, Hong Kong hit back at Washington and London for condemning the arrests last month of 15 pro-democracy activists, saying that the criticism was “unfounded” and “grossly irresponsible.”

Police arrested the activists, including Democratic Party founder Martin Lee (李柱銘), 81, and millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), 71, on April 18, in the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of the mass protests.

Foreign governments and human rights groups condemned the arrests, with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office saying at the time that the right to peaceful protest was “fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life” and authorities should avoid “actions that inflame tensions.”

The Hong Kong government said the remarks by the US, Britain and the European Parliament were “totally unfounded and amounted to a serious intervention in Hong Kong’s affairs.”

“The allegation by some that those arrests amounted to an attack on Hong Kong’s freedoms ... is absurd and can hardly stand the test of any law-abiding jurisdiction,” it said.