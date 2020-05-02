Riot police yesterday fanned out across Hong Kong after pro-democracy advocates threatened to defy a ban on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the streets remained largely calm.
The territory was upended by seven months of protests last year, hammering its reputation for stability and leaving it deeply divided.
Widespread arrests, the pandemic and social distancing measures ushered in four months of comparative calm, although small protests have bubbled up in the past week and activists had issued calls to muster once more on International Workers’ Day yesterday, despite emergency laws banning more than four people gathering in public.
Pro-democracy unions and social media posts called on people to gather in several neighborhoods yesterday afternoon, but the threat failed to materialize.
The South China Morning Post reported 3,000 riot officers were on standby with rubber bullets and tear gas.
Officers ramped up their presence across the city, searching primarily young passengers at subway stations and in neighborhoods where anti-government sentiment runs high.
The pro-democracy Labour Party said that one local politician was arrested for allegedly gathering with more than four people.
During brief rallies in malls earlier this week, activists encouraged each other to keep 1.5m apart and stick to groups of four.
Riot police quickly intercepted the flashmobs, forcing them to disband as either unlawful assemblies or gatherings that breached the anti-virus measures.
Separately, Hong Kong hit back at Washington and London for condemning the arrests last month of 15 pro-democracy activists, saying that the criticism was “unfounded” and “grossly irresponsible.”
Police arrested the activists, including Democratic Party founder Martin Lee (李柱銘), 81, and millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), 71, on April 18, in the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of the mass protests.
Foreign governments and human rights groups condemned the arrests, with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office saying at the time that the right to peaceful protest was “fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life” and authorities should avoid “actions that inflame tensions.”
The Hong Kong government said the remarks by the US, Britain and the European Parliament were “totally unfounded and amounted to a serious intervention in Hong Kong’s affairs.”
“The allegation by some that those arrests amounted to an attack on Hong Kong’s freedoms ... is absurd and can hardly stand the test of any law-abiding jurisdiction,” it said.
DAY 5 OF NONE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that people could adopt a ‘happier’ attitude given the last domestic case was on April 12 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn. If going outdoors, it is best to
BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: The head of the NSB said it does not have a unit focused on gathering intelligence on biological warfare activity, but one would be set up The COVID-19 virus originated in China, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers yesterday, adding that intelligence indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “ill,” but remains in control of the nation. Chiu was responding to questions by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and other lawmakers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Tsai asked Chiu about the bureau’s intelligence regarding the source of COVID-19 and whether it originated in China or the US, as has been suggested by some Chinese officials. “All of the initial information pointed to the virus coming
Scientists in the US have hailed a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 after a trial showed patients responding to remdesivir. The news prompted a rebound on Wall Street even after data showed that the pandemic had plunged the US into its worst economic slump in a decade. It came as the WHO’s emergency committee was due to meet yesterday for the first time in three months to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. A clinical trial of the antiviral drug showed that patients recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the first evidence of successful treatment of the novel coronavirus. “The
The man charged in the slaying of a railway police officer last year was acquitted of murder by the Chiayi District Court yesterday, with judges saying that the suspect, surnamed Cheng (鄭), had a mental disorder. However, Cheng was ordered to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment. The parents of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the 25-year-old railway officer killed in July last year, were at the court. Lee Tseng-wen (李增文), Lee Cheng-han’s father, told reporters after the verdict was announced: “This is outrageous.” “My son was killed in the line of his duty as a police officer and the court gave a not guilty