Virus Outbreak: Trump says evidence shows COVID-19 came from lab

US President Donald Trump said he has seen evidence that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory and threatened tariffs on Beijing over its role in the global pandemic.

However, Trump’s intelligence chief and his top diplomat said: “We don’t know precisely where it began.”

Scientists have said that the virus went from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP

However, speculation has swirled that a lab was the source.

Asked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the outbreak, Trump replied: “Yes, I have.”

He did not give details.

However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that he had not seen definitive evidence.

“We don’t know precisely where it began,” Pompeo said. “We don’t know if it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We don’t know if it emanated from the wet market or yet some other place. We don’t know those answers.”

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that analysts “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine” the origin of the outbreak.

Last month, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that WHO “officials have repeatedly stated that there is no single evidence that the new coronavirus was produced in a laboratory.”

“Many well-known medical experts in the world also believe that the so-called laboratory leak hypothesis has no scientific basis,” Zhao said.

Commentators have drawn a distinction between the lab potentially designing the virus and it merely escaping from there.

When asked about reports that he could cancel US debt obligations to China, Trump said he could “do it differently” and act in “more of a forthright manner.”

“I could do the same thing, but even for more money, just putting on tariffs,” he said.