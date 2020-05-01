Chungshan Institute employees face travel restrictions

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology employees would have to gain approval before leaving the country and would be banned from visiting China, including Hong Kong and Macau if new amendments are passed, the Cabinet said yesterday.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) is to produce application procedures, approval standards, due process and other items if lawmakers pass amendments to Article 33 of the Act for the Establishment of the National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (國家中山科學研究院設置條例), the Cabinet said after it approved the changes.

Institute personnel regularly access classified information and, like personnel from the MND, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other national security agencies, they should face travel restrictions, Armaments Bureau Project Assessment Division Director Major General Chen Chang-wei (陳昌蔚) said.

Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology President Art Chang is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology via CNA

Bureau Deputy Director Ouyang Li-hsing (歐陽力行) said that personnel would face the same restrictions as MND officials and staff, and that the restrictions would be implemented institute-wide.

Those with clearance for national defense technology would be barred from visiting China, including Hong Kong and Macau, although it is not stated in the draft, Ouyang said.

Deputy Ministry of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said that the names of people with clearance would be forwarded to his ministry so it could enforce the travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, a reorganization has replaced former institute president Gao Chung-hsiung (杲中興) with former institute vice president Art Chang (張忠誠), while Pegatron Corp (和碩) chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) has been added to its board of directors.

Tung’s addition was requested by Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), who said that Tung’s business experience would help the institute improve its operational efficiency, an MND source said on condition of anonymity.

Liu Ren-young (劉人仰), a senior researcher at the National Space Organization, was also added to the board, the source said.

The institute’s performance and its annual income of NT$50 billion (US$1.68 billion) since its transition in 2014 had not lived up to expectations, the source said.

The increasing number of MND projects the institute is taking on is not reflected in its annual net income gain, indicating that its administration, personnel organization and use of materials has not been fully utilized since 2014, the source said.

Additional reporting by Lo Tien-pin