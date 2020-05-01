Virus Oubreak: Drug trial success raises hopes in COVID-19 battle

AFP, WASHINGTON





Scientists in the US have hailed a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 after a trial showed patients responding to remdesivir.

The news prompted a rebound on Wall Street even after data showed that the pandemic had plunged the US into its worst economic slump in a decade.

It came as the WHO’s emergency committee was due to meet yesterday for the first time in three months to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gilead Sciences logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Foster City, California, on Wednesday, when the company announced preliminary results of a remdesivir antiviral drug trial. Photo: AFP

A clinical trial of the antiviral drug showed that patients recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the first evidence of successful treatment of the novel coronavirus.

“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” said US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who oversaw the study.

Fauci likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.

Remdesivir failed in trials against the Ebola virus and a smaller study, released last week by the WHO, found limited effects among patients in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected late last year.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, declined to comment on the latest findings, saying that he had not reviewed the complete study.

“We are all hoping — fervently hoping — that one or more of the treatments currently under

observation and under trial will result in altering clinical outcomes” and reducing deaths, Ryan said.

Experts have said that only a vaccine would allow the full removal of restrictions that this year put half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

Governments are nevertheless increasingly loosening the more suffocating rules as the impact on the global economy becomes clearer.

The US announced that economic output collapsed 4.8 percent in the first quarter, ending more than a decade of expansion.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that economic activity would likely drop “at an unprecedented rate” in the second quarter.

While the world keeps looking for signs of progress against the pandemic, research is also uncovering new details about COVID-19.

Britain and France have both warned of a possible coronavirus-related syndrome emerging in children that has symptoms including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.

“I am taking this very seriously. We have absolutely no medical explanation at this stage,” French Minister of Health Olivier Veran said.