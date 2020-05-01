Scientists in the US have hailed a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 after a trial showed patients responding to remdesivir.
The news prompted a rebound on Wall Street even after data showed that the pandemic had plunged the US into its worst economic slump in a decade.
It came as the WHO’s emergency committee was due to meet yesterday for the first time in three months to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
A clinical trial of the antiviral drug showed that patients recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the first evidence of successful treatment of the novel coronavirus.
“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” said US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who oversaw the study.
Fauci likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.
Remdesivir failed in trials against the Ebola virus and a smaller study, released last week by the WHO, found limited effects among patients in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected late last year.
Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, declined to comment on the latest findings, saying that he had not reviewed the complete study.
“We are all hoping — fervently hoping — that one or more of the treatments currently under
observation and under trial will result in altering clinical outcomes” and reducing deaths, Ryan said.
Experts have said that only a vaccine would allow the full removal of restrictions that this year put half of humanity under some form of lockdown.
Governments are nevertheless increasingly loosening the more suffocating rules as the impact on the global economy becomes clearer.
The US announced that economic output collapsed 4.8 percent in the first quarter, ending more than a decade of expansion.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that economic activity would likely drop “at an unprecedented rate” in the second quarter.
While the world keeps looking for signs of progress against the pandemic, research is also uncovering new details about COVID-19.
Britain and France have both warned of a possible coronavirus-related syndrome emerging in children that has symptoms including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.
“I am taking this very seriously. We have absolutely no medical explanation at this stage,” French Minister of Health Olivier Veran said.
DAY 5 OF NONE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that people could adopt a ‘happier’ attitude given the last domestic case was on April 12 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn. If going outdoors, it is best to
BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: The head of the NSB said it does not have a unit focused on gathering intelligence on biological warfare activity, but one would be set up The COVID-19 virus originated in China, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers yesterday, adding that intelligence indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “ill,” but remains in control of the nation. Chiu was responding to questions by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) and other lawmakers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Tsai asked Chiu about the bureau’s intelligence regarding the source of COVID-19 and whether it originated in China or the US, as has been suggested by some Chinese officials. “All of the initial information pointed to the virus coming
The man charged in the slaying of a railway police officer last year was acquitted of murder by the Chiayi District Court yesterday, with judges saying that the suspect, surnamed Cheng (鄭), had a mental disorder. However, Cheng was ordered to undergo five years of psychiatric treatment. The parents of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the 25-year-old railway officer killed in July last year, were at the court. Lee Tseng-wen (李增文), Lee Cheng-han’s father, told reporters after the verdict was announced: “This is outrageous.” “My son was killed in the line of his duty as a police officer and the court gave a not guilty