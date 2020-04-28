Virus Outbreak: Some countries prise open lockdowns, but UK says no

Reuters, ROME and LONDON





Countries from Italy to New Zealand have announced the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, back at work yesterday after being hospitalized with the disease, said it was too early to relax restrictions there.

More than 3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 207,906 have died, but many countries are looking to ease lockdowns as rates of infections fall and fears of economic ruin rise.

Italy, which has the world’s third-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths at more than 26,000, is to allow factories and building sites to reopen from Monday next week and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday.

People walk down San Jacinto Street in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Italy is looking ahead to a second phase of the crisis in which it would attempt to restart the economy without triggering a new wave of infections.

“We expect a very complex challenge,” Conte said. “We will live with the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible.”

New Zealanders would be able to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking this week for the first time in more than a month, as it begins to ease its way out of a strict lockdown.

About 400,000 people are to return to work after the country shifts its alert level down a notch at midnight yesterday, but shops and restaurants are to remain closed.

The nation’s 5 million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern closing offices, schools, bars and restaurants, including take-away and delivery services, on March 26.

In Norway, schoolchildren from the first to fourth grades returned to schools for the first time since the middle of last month, while a range of small businesses, including hairdressers, were allowed to open.

Germany’s economy minister yesterday urged its 16 states to reopen slowly. As the number of new infections has fallen, many businesses, such as smaller stores or auto dealerships, have been allowed to reopen and some students are returning to schools.

In Spain, one of the worst-hit countries, children went outside on Sunday, emerging from their homes for the first time after six weeks of living under one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

Israel on Sunday allowed some businesses to reopen and said it was considering letting children return to school.

Croatia yesterday began easing curbs, allowing smaller shops, libraries and museums to reopen. Serbia allowed small businesses and food markets to open their shutters, eased an overnight curfew and allowed elderly people to venture outside three times a week.

Romania said it would not extend the current state of emergency past May 15, when people would be able to move around with documentation.

Johnson, speaking outside his Downing Street residence, compared the disease to a street criminal that the British people had wrestled to the floor.

He said he understood the concerns of business and would consult with opposition parties — but he made clear that there was to be no swift lifting of the lockdown.

“If we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we’ve all shown in the past six weeks, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat it,” he said.

However, he did say the government would outline plans for an easing of curbs in coming days.

In the US, Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states took tentative steps at restarting businesses on Friday last week, despite disapproval from the White House and medical experts.