China has dispatched a team including medical experts to North Korea to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s condition, three people familiar with the situation said.
The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about Kim’s health.
Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signaled in terms of his health.
Photo: Reuters
A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department on Thursday left Beijing for North Korea, two of the people said.
The department is the main Chinese body dealing with North Korea.
The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.
The department could not be reached by reporters for comment late on Friday. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Seoul-based Web site Daily NK earlier this week reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, citing one unnamed source in North Korea.
South Korean government officials and a department official challenged subsequent reports suggesting that Kim was in grave danger after the surgery.
South Korean officials said that they had detected no signs of unusual activity in North Korea.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump also downplayed earlier reports that Kim was gravely ill.
“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters, but he declined to say whether he had been in touch with North Korean officials.
On Friday, a South Korean source said that their intelligence was that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.
The person did not have any comment on Kim’s condition or any Chinese involvement.
An official familiar with US intelligence said that Kim was known to have health problems, but there was no reason to conclude that he was seriously ill or unable eventually to reappear in public.
