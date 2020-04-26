Virus Outbreak: US states begin easing virus lockdowns

AP, SAVANNAH, Georgia





The US states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses, even as the confirmed US death toll from COVID-19 neared 52,000 and despite warnings from health experts that such steps might be coming too early.

The news came as the pandemic appeared to continue to subside in much of Asia.

In China, where the virus was first detected late last year, the Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported no new deaths for the 10th straight day, along with just 12 new cases, 11 of them brought from abroad and one local transmission in the northeastern Heilongjiang Province bordering Russia.

Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Just 838 people remain hospitalized in China with COVID-19, while another 1,000 are undergoing isolation and monitoring as suspected cases or after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus while showing no symptoms. China has reported a total of 4,636 deaths among 83,901 cases.

South Korea reported 10 fresh cases, the eighth day in a row its daily jump was less than 20. There were no new deaths for the second straight day.

India announced the easing of a stringent lockdown for its 1.3 billion people with the reopening of neighborhood and standalone shops. The country has reported more than 24,500 cases and 780 deaths. Last week, it allowed resumption of manufacturing and farming activities in rural areas as millions of daily wage earners were left without work.

In France, the government is leaving families to decide whether to keep children at home or send them back to school when the nationwide lockdown, in place since March 17, starts to be lifted on May 11.

As in many countries, the tourism industry in France has been ravaged by the pandemic and a French hotel executive said that his business would remain “catastrophic” for the rest of this year.

“Zero percent [occupancy] in April, probably in May and probably in June,” Serge Cachan, president of the Astotel chain of Paris hotels, told reporters.

With estimated losses this year of 60 to 70 percent, Cachan said he is counting on government help to survive.

Belgium announced that after Sunday next week, hospitals would progressively open to some non-essential tasks and textile shops also would be allowed to reopen as the country begins relaxing safeguards.

Denmark has reopened schools for the youngest grades, while in Spain, parents face the decision of whether to let kids get their first fresh air in weeks when the country today starts to ease the total ban on letting them outside.

The UK was still holding off on changes to its lockdown as the coronavirus-related death toll in hospitals fast approached 20,000. It is the fourth-highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, each of which has reported more than 20,000 deaths.

In the US, Republican governors in Georgia and Oklahoma allowed salons, spas and barbershops to reopen, while Alaska opened the way for restaurants to resume dine-in service.