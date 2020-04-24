Virus Outbreak: China cases up to four times official figure: study

NOT CHARGED: A Chinese citizen journalist who posted videos about the COVID-19 situation in Wuhan has resurfaced after going missing for almost two months

More than 232,000 people might have been infected in the first wave of COVID-19 in China, four times the official data, according to a study by Hong Kong researchers.

China reported more than 55,000 cases as of Feb. 20, but the true number would have been far greater if the definition of a case that was later used had been applied from the outset, according to research by academics at the Hong Kong University School of Public Health which was published in the Lancet.

China has now reported more than 83,000 cases. Globally, the death toll has exceeded 184,000, with the number of cases worldwide at more than 2.6 million.

The Chinese National Health Commission issued seven versions of a case definition for COVID-19 between Jan. 15 and March 3, and the study found the changes had a “substantial effect” on how many infections were detected as cases.

The findings came as Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) called for “a serious rethink of the foundations” of the two nations’ relationship, while also criticizing US politicians for ignoring scientists and making “groundless” accusations.

The Hong Kong study analyzed data up to Feb. 20 culled from the WHO’s mission to Wuhan.

It estimated that each of the first four changes increased the proportion of cases detected and counted, by between 2.8 and 7.1 times.

“If the fifth version of the case definition had been applied throughout the outbreak with sufficient testing capacity, we estimated that by 20 February 2020, there would have been 232,000 confirmed cases in China as opposed to the 55,508 confirmed cases reported,” the study said.

As scientific knowledge and laboratory capability evolved, the definition of a confirmed case has broadened to include cases with milder symptoms, or without epidemiological links to Wuhan or other known cases.

The report said these changes should be taken into account when looking at the rate of the epidemic’s growth.

China has faced continual skepticism over its reporting of cases. Last week it revealed the death toll in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, was 50 percent higher than first reported.

In related news, a Chinese citizen journalist who posted videos about the COVID-19 situation in Wuhan has resurfaced after going missing for almost two months, saying in a YouTube video that he had been forcibly quarantined.

Li Zehua (李澤華), 25, on Feb. 20 published a video that showed temporary porters being hired to transport corpses of people who apparently died of the virus. It was viewed 850,000 times on YouTube.

Li, in his new video posted on Wednesday, said that police took him from his apartment in Wuhan on Feb. 26 and questioned him on suspicion of disrupting public order.

He said that after nearly 24 hours, the police chief told him he would not be charged, but must undergo quarantine because he had been to high-risk areas.

Li said he was quarantined in a hotel until March 14, and then escorted to his hometown, where he was quarantined for another 14 days.

Additional reporting by Reuters