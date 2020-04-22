Seoul plays down a report on Kim Jong-un’s health

AFP, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday played down a report that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on Wednesday last week — by far the most important date in its annual political calendar — but Kim Jong-un was not in attendance.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said that Kim Jong-un had undergone a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Phyongan Province.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang on April 11. Photo: AP

“Excessive smoking, obesity and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim [Jong-un]’s urgent cardiovascular treatment,” it cited an unidentified source inside the nation as saying.

No confirmation of the report was immediately available, but it triggered widespread speculation, with CNN citing a US official as saying that Washington was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim Jong-un was in “grave danger” after undergoing surgery.

“We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now,” a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential Blue House said in a statement.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed government official saying that reports Kim Jong-un was seriously ill were “not true,” but there were no explicit denials that the leader, who is in his mid-30s, had had some kind of procedure.

Previous absences from the public eye on Kim Jong-un’s part have prompted speculation about his health.

In 2014, he dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. Days later, the South Korean spy agency said that he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

“No one knows what’s going on inside North Korea,” said Martyn Williams, who is affiliated with the 38 North research Web site.

“Kim Jong Il [Kim Jong-un’s father] had been dead several days before it was announced and it took everyone by surprise,” he wrote on Twitter. “Kim Jong Un has been ‘missing’ before, and has always reappeared. That said, his absence this week was more notable.”