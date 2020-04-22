The UN General Assembly yesterday demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while US President Donald Trump pledged a temporary ban on immigration to the US because of the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus.
The UN resolution asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.
African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health systems have historically been underfunded.
Africa has more than 23,000 infections across the continent, including more than 1,100 deaths.
In the US, Trump, who has encouraged anti-lockdown protests roiling parts of the country, said on Monday that he would halt immigration — a theme long popular with his supporters.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.
At least 22 million jobs have been lost in the US since sweeping lockdowns were implemented to slow the spread of the virus, and exasperation is growing in some parts of the country.
Singapore yesterday extended restrictions to fight the coronavirus until June 1, the city-state’s leader said, as health authorities yesterday reported 1,111 new cases taking the total to 9,125 due to a growing number of infections among migrant workers.
Meanwhile, several European countries, including Denmark, Austria, Spain and Germany, have begun gradually easing restrictions, allowing some people back to work, including hairdressers, dentists and construction workers.
However, in an indication that it will be a long time before life returns to normal, German officials yesterday announced they were calling off the world-famous Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, which typically draws about 6 million visitors each year.
In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that businesses can start reopening on May 4, but doused any hopes of a full end to the country’s strict lockdown.
“Many citizens are tired of the efforts that have been made so far and would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition,” Conte said on Facebook. “A decision of that kind would be irresponsible.”
Spain is to begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods starting Monday next week, but new coronavirus deaths in the country ticked up again yesterday, with 430 fatalities bringing the total death toll to 21,282.
REALITY BITES: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the WHO’s examples of interaction with local experts, saying that it has persistently turned the nation away The WHO should directly contact the government about inviting Taiwan to attend this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer and accept its full participation in all meetings, mechanisms and activities, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said yesterday. The call was made in response to a 13-point statement issued by WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic yesterday when asked by the Central News Agency about a crowd-funded ad published in the New York Times, which argued that Taiwan has been isolated from the global health body, but can help the world in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO’s statement gave eight examples
NO EVIDENCE: The timing of the dispute is awkward for the French government, as it has ordered about 600 million masks from China and is waiting for their delivery A diplomatic spat between France and China on Wednesday widened as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the Chinese embassy Web site. The French-language article, titled “Restoring distorted facts — Observations of a Chinese diplomat posted to Paris,” first appeared on Sunday, the latest in a series of posts and tweets by the embassy that has defended Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while criticizing the West’s response. In the post, an unnamed diplomat
India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the head of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities said led to a big jump in COVID-19 infections, police said yesterday. The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in New Delhi has been sealed and thousands of followers — including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh — have been placed in quarantine after it emerged that they attended meetings there in the middle of last month. Police initially filed a case against Tablighi Jamaat head Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi for breaching a ban on large gatherings,
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two new imported cases of COVID-19, both Taiwanese who returned from the US, bringing the nation’s total to 395. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that case No. 394 is a woman in her 60s who on Jan. 22 traveled to the US to visit family and on March 30 returned on the same flight from New York as 11 previously reported cases. The woman was originally placed in home quarantine after she returned, but was later put in home isolation as other passengers on the flight