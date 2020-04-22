Virus Outbreak: UN urges action, Trump pledges immigration ban

JOHANNESBURG and WASHINGTON





The UN General Assembly yesterday demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while US President Donald Trump pledged a temporary ban on immigration to the US because of the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus.

The UN resolution asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health systems have historically been underfunded.

Africa has more than 23,000 infections across the continent, including more than 1,100 deaths.

In the US, Trump, who has encouraged anti-lockdown protests roiling parts of the country, said on Monday that he would halt immigration — a theme long popular with his supporters.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

At least 22 million jobs have been lost in the US since sweeping lockdowns were implemented to slow the spread of the virus, and exasperation is growing in some parts of the country.

Singapore yesterday extended restrictions to fight the coronavirus until June 1, the city-state’s leader said, as health authorities yesterday reported 1,111 new cases taking the total to 9,125 due to a growing number of infections among migrant workers.

Meanwhile, several European countries, including Denmark, Austria, Spain and Germany, have begun gradually easing restrictions, allowing some people back to work, including hairdressers, dentists and construction workers.

However, in an indication that it will be a long time before life returns to normal, German officials yesterday announced they were calling off the world-famous Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, which typically draws about 6 million visitors each year.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that businesses can start reopening on May 4, but doused any hopes of a full end to the country’s strict lockdown.

“Many citizens are tired of the efforts that have been made so far and would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition,” Conte said on Facebook. “A decision of that kind would be irresponsible.”

Spain is to begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods starting Monday next week, but new coronavirus deaths in the country ticked up again yesterday, with 430 fatalities bringing the total death toll to 21,282.