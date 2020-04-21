Gunman’s rampage kills 16 in Nova Scotia

NIGHT OF HORROR: Police on Saturday night told Portapique residents to lock their doors and hide in basements after a man started shooting people and torching homes

AP, TORONTO





A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 16 people, including a policewoman, in the deadliest such attack in the country’s history.

Officials said the suspected shooter, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who apparently worked as a denture-maker, was also dead.

Police did not provide a motive for the killings.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to confront a suspect at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, on Sunday. Photo: AP / Tim Krochak / The Canadian Press

“Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come,” a visibly shaken Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman told a news conference on Sunday.

Overnight on Saturday, police began advising residents of the rural town of Portapique, about 100km north of Halifax to lock their doors and stay in their basements.

Several bodies were later found inside and outside one home in Portapique. Bodies were also found at other locations.

A phototograph made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Sunday shows a replica RCMP vehicle alleged to have been used by gunman Gabriel Wortman during a shooting rampage in Portapique, Nova Scotia. The circle highlights a vehicle number that is not in the RCMP’s style. Photo: EPA-EFE

The assault began late on Saturday, and authorities believe the shooter might have targeted his first victims, but then began attacking randomly. Several homes in the area were set on fire as well.

RCMP spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed that 16 people had been killed in addition to the suspect.

The dead officer was identified as RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force and a mother of two.

Another officer was injured.

Police said Wortman was thought to live part-time in Portapique.

Authorities said he wore a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a RCMP cruiser.

Police first announced that they had arrested him at a gas station in Enfield, outside Halifax, but later said he had died.

It was not clear how, and they did not explain further.

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history,” Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun-control laws after Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique in 1989.

It is illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. The country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks to purchase a weapon.

“As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims, and help them get through this difficult time,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a written news release.

While officials believe the attack did not begin as random, RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said many of the victims did not know the shooter.

“That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” he said.

Local resident Christine Mills said it had been a frightening night, with armed officers on patrol.

“It’s nerve-wracking because you don’t know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door,” she said.