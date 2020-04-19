Virus Outbreak: Global death toll from pandemic surpasses 150,000

AFP, WASHINGTON





The number of COVID-19 deaths has surged past 150,000 worldwide, with nearly a quarter of them in the US.

Governments worldwide are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy, even as the death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries.

The US accounts for nearly one-third of the 2.2 million COVID-19 infections reported globally.

A man wearing a Spider-Man outfit performs at a traffic light while holding a sign that reads: “Dear corona, go home, you’ve gone too far” in Makassar, Indonesia, on Friday. Photo: AFP

It has also recorded about 37,000 deaths, more than any other nation, followed by Italy, Spain and France, which have all been ravaged by their own outbreaks.

Evidence is mounting that social distancing successfully slowed the pandemic after more than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — were confined to their homes.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed global cases is likely only a fraction of the true total.

Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched, with the number of deaths in Africa passing 1,000 on Friday.

Nigeria yesterday announced the death of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s top aide, the highest-profile person to succumb to the disease in Africa’s most-populous nation.

Meanwhile, much of the world’s 260 million Orthodox Christians were preparing to mark their Easter celebrations without attending Mass.

The Russian Orthodox Church has asked the faithful to mark the occasion at home, even though many places of worship would remain open, while services in Turkey are to be closed to the public and broadcast on the Internet.

Signs that the outbreak could be easing in parts of Europe prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools this week.

German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that infection rates had “sunk significantly” after 3,400 deaths in the country, which is now beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak.

Some small shops in Germany would be allowed to reopen tomorrow, and some children would return to school within weeks.

Parts of Italy also began emerging from lockdown, with Venice residents strolling around quiet canals.

However, Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded their movement restrictions.

Signs of the economic carnage wrought by the pandemic are mounting, with China on Friday reporting its first contraction in GDP since at least the early 1990s after several decades of breakneck growth.

US President Donald Trump’s administration pledged another US$19 billion in relief for farmers reeling from a massive jolt to agricultural markets, with schools and restaurants shuttered nationwide.

Part of the funds would be used to buy up surplus dairy products and produce that farmers have been destroying because they are unable to get it to consumers or food processors.

“Having to dump milk and plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing, but it’s heartbreaking as well to those who produce them,” US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said.

The IMF warned that the pandemic could spark another “lost decade” in Latin America and backed debt moratoriums to free up spending for the region’s fragile economies.