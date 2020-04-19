The number of COVID-19 deaths has surged past 150,000 worldwide, with nearly a quarter of them in the US.
Governments worldwide are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy, even as the death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries.
The US accounts for nearly one-third of the 2.2 million COVID-19 infections reported globally.
Photo: AFP
It has also recorded about 37,000 deaths, more than any other nation, followed by Italy, Spain and France, which have all been ravaged by their own outbreaks.
Evidence is mounting that social distancing successfully slowed the pandemic after more than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — were confined to their homes.
Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed global cases is likely only a fraction of the true total.
Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched, with the number of deaths in Africa passing 1,000 on Friday.
Nigeria yesterday announced the death of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s top aide, the highest-profile person to succumb to the disease in Africa’s most-populous nation.
Meanwhile, much of the world’s 260 million Orthodox Christians were preparing to mark their Easter celebrations without attending Mass.
The Russian Orthodox Church has asked the faithful to mark the occasion at home, even though many places of worship would remain open, while services in Turkey are to be closed to the public and broadcast on the Internet.
Signs that the outbreak could be easing in parts of Europe prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools this week.
German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that infection rates had “sunk significantly” after 3,400 deaths in the country, which is now beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak.
Some small shops in Germany would be allowed to reopen tomorrow, and some children would return to school within weeks.
Parts of Italy also began emerging from lockdown, with Venice residents strolling around quiet canals.
However, Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded their movement restrictions.
Signs of the economic carnage wrought by the pandemic are mounting, with China on Friday reporting its first contraction in GDP since at least the early 1990s after several decades of breakneck growth.
US President Donald Trump’s administration pledged another US$19 billion in relief for farmers reeling from a massive jolt to agricultural markets, with schools and restaurants shuttered nationwide.
Part of the funds would be used to buy up surplus dairy products and produce that farmers have been destroying because they are unable to get it to consumers or food processors.
“Having to dump milk and plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing, but it’s heartbreaking as well to those who produce them,” US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said.
The IMF warned that the pandemic could spark another “lost decade” in Latin America and backed debt moratoriums to free up spending for the region’s fragile economies.
Taiwan yesterday became the first nation to open its professional baseball season this year amid global lockdowns that have seen most sports events canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation also launched its soccer season with four matches in its top division, joining a handful of nations that have begun to restart their leagues. The Uni-President Lions took on the Brothers Baseball Club at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium to launch the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s (CPBL) 2020 season. Local and foreign news outlets reported the opener as the “world’s first,” as the US’ Major League Baseball has yet to
Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, all imported: four Taiwanese who had been passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship and a Taiwanese who returned from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said case No. 393 is a woman in her 60s who returned to Taiwan on Sunday and reported that she began coughing up phlegm on March 29 and developed diarrhea on April 1. The woman, who was immediately transported from the airport to a hospital for testing, is the wife of Case No. 384,
QUICK ACTION: Researchers are working on two other types of rapid screening kits, as well as on a potential vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, officials said A COVID-19 rapid testing kit developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) should be ready for mass production as soon as July, officials announced yesterday. The kit, which works by testing nucleic acids, can produce results within one hour, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, adding that this brings researchers one step closer to developing a vaccine. The government has invested NT$2.16 billion (US$71.7 million) in the testing, treatment, prevention and research of the disease, National Health Research Institute (NHRI) president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said. The nation is
Two US military aircraft reportedly flew close to the nation’s southern airspace yesterday, one day after the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) aircraft carrier battle group sailed east of the country. A US RC-135W Rivet Joint and a Lockheed P-3 Orion were operating in the South China Sea, according to flight charts posted on Twitter yesterday morning by Aircraft Spots, a military air movement tracker. Based on the Twitter posts, the two planes flew at different intervals, with the RC-135W reconnaissance plane spotted first over the Bashi Channel, southwest of Taiwan. Ministry