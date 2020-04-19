President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the Ministry of National Defense to conduct another inspection of disease prevention measures and equipment to ensure the health and safety of the nation’s armed forces and maintain their capabilities.
The directive came after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported three new COVID-19 cases — all of whom are naval cadets who had spent time on a navy ship in a “Friendship Flotilla.”
Tsai ordered the ministry to work with the center and conduct the inspection as soon as possible, while adopting the strictest standards, the Presidential Office said.
Photo: CNA
Tsai later yesterday said on Facebook that no one can afford to take chances amid the pandemic and that disease prevention measures must be strictly enforced.
She also called on the public to comply with the center’s directives, such as observing social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.
The flotilla is an annual training exercise unit that last month visited Taiwan’s allies in the South Pacific.
Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) on Wednesday last week said that the flotilla had from March 13 to 15 visited Palau — the only stop in the voyage where crew members disembarked from the ship.
All crew members were to observe a six-day quarantine on the vessel upon its return to Zuoying Military Harbor in Kaohsiung on Thursday last week, he added.
While Tsai presided over the vessel’s return to Kaohsiung, she did not board it, nor had any crew members disembarked at the time, Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said yesterday, adding that the president had greeted the flotilla from a distance.
Asked about reports that Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) was in close proximity to the sailors when presiding over a ceremony on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that Huang has been observing social distancing.
Huang and other officers at the event would practice self-health management, he added.
Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei
