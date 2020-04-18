The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) and the North American Taiwanese Medical Association yesterday sent US President Donald Trump a letter urging his administration to reverse former US president Bill Clinton’s “three noes” policy, which would make it easier for Taiwan to gain full membership in the WHO.
The letter first lauded the Trump administration for correctly highlighting the WHO’s failures at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for Washington’s decision to review and adjust its policy toward the global health body.
In the letter, the two associations encouraged the Trump administration, as part of its review, to consider reversing Clinton’s “three noes” policy and support Taiwan’s full membership in the WHO.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The US only supporting Taiwan being granted WHO observer status is a legacy of the Clinton-era policy, they said.
As a US administration that has prided itself in moving Taiwan policy along the “right track,” it should give this action serious consideration, the associations added.
Noting discussion in Washington on a proposal to establish a “parallel” global health body, the associations called on the Trump administration to include Taiwan as a founding member of any forthcoming organization.
“The letter written with the North American Taiwanese Medical Association shows that the Taiwanese American community seeks to be a force of change to better US policy toward Taiwan,” FAPA president Minze Chien (簡明子) said. “FAPA will continue to challenge the US’ self-imposed policy practiced over decades to gradually normalize US-Taiwan relations.”
During his nine-day visit in China in 1998, Clinton in an address at the Shanghai Library said: “We don’t support independence for Taiwan, or two Chinas, or one Taiwan, one China. And we don’t believe that Taiwan should be a member of any organization for which statehood is a requirement.”
The statement, although never officially put in writing, was viewed at the time as Washington veering away from a neutral stance and opting for a more pro-China stance on cross-strait relations.
Clinton’s aides said that the policy change was meant to remove “impediments” posed by Taiwan issues, thereby facilitating a “strategic partnership” with China, to gain Beijing’s support on issues associated with US interests.
