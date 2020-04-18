Virus Outbreak: China revises upward its coronavirus death tally by 39% amid data mistrust

Bloomberg





China has revised its official count of deaths from COVID-19 and added about 1,290 deaths in Wuhan amid sustained skepticism of its epidemic data.

The addition, reported by Xinhua news agency yesterday, lifted the nationwide death toll nearly 40 percent to 4,636, the majority coming from Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. About 325 new cases of infection were also added in the revision.

The additional deaths — all in Wuhan — were comprised of some who died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for the virus, which meant that they were not recorded in data at the time, Xinhua quoted officials from Wuhan’s epidemic control unit as saying.

Workers pack containers with hot noodles at a factory in Wuhan, China, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Other factors behind the revisions included incomplete and late reporting due to medical workers and institutions being overwhelmed by treating patients during the outbreak.

During the crisis, hospitals designated to treat patients were expanded to include institutions at the municipal and district levels, including private hospitals, and not all were connected to the central epidemic network and feeding timely information to it, the report said.

A similar upward revision occurred in New York City’s death tally a few days ago, adding more than 3,700 people who had died at home before being tested.

Still, China’s move is likely to fuel speculation about the accuracy of its data.

US intelligence officials have said that China concealed the extent of its outbreak and underreported the number of cases and deaths.

Last month, photographs of thousands of ash urns being ferried to funeral homes in Wuhan circulated on Chinese social media platforms, raising concern that the real number of deaths in the city was higher than officially acknowledged.

China has refuted charges that it intentionally underreported its numbers, saying that it shares what information it has transparently, but its revisions throughout the crisis have sown mistrust.

China’s revisions come after an investigative group was formed late last month to look into epidemic data and found discrepancies, Xinhua reported.

“Behind the epidemic data are the lives and health of the citizens, and the credibility of the government,” Xinhua quoted a Wuhan official as saying.