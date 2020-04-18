China has revised its official count of deaths from COVID-19 and added about 1,290 deaths in Wuhan amid sustained skepticism of its epidemic data.
The addition, reported by Xinhua news agency yesterday, lifted the nationwide death toll nearly 40 percent to 4,636, the majority coming from Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. About 325 new cases of infection were also added in the revision.
The additional deaths — all in Wuhan — were comprised of some who died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for the virus, which meant that they were not recorded in data at the time, Xinhua quoted officials from Wuhan’s epidemic control unit as saying.
Photo: Bloomberg
Other factors behind the revisions included incomplete and late reporting due to medical workers and institutions being overwhelmed by treating patients during the outbreak.
During the crisis, hospitals designated to treat patients were expanded to include institutions at the municipal and district levels, including private hospitals, and not all were connected to the central epidemic network and feeding timely information to it, the report said.
A similar upward revision occurred in New York City’s death tally a few days ago, adding more than 3,700 people who had died at home before being tested.
Still, China’s move is likely to fuel speculation about the accuracy of its data.
US intelligence officials have said that China concealed the extent of its outbreak and underreported the number of cases and deaths.
Last month, photographs of thousands of ash urns being ferried to funeral homes in Wuhan circulated on Chinese social media platforms, raising concern that the real number of deaths in the city was higher than officially acknowledged.
China has refuted charges that it intentionally underreported its numbers, saying that it shares what information it has transparently, but its revisions throughout the crisis have sown mistrust.
China’s revisions come after an investigative group was formed late last month to look into epidemic data and found discrepancies, Xinhua reported.
“Behind the epidemic data are the lives and health of the citizens, and the credibility of the government,” Xinhua quoted a Wuhan official as saying.
WARNING: Taiwan’s e-mail mentioned ‘isolated’ patients, and any public health expert would know what circumstances require such a response, the minister of health said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged the WHO to be honest as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) published the e-mail it had sent to the world body in December last year alerting it about the risk of an outbreak in China. The WHO on Friday said it received an e-mail from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Dec. 31 last year, but added that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” During a news conference at the CECC in Taipei yesterday, Chen read out the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) e-mail to the
Taiwan yesterday became the first nation to open its professional baseball season this year amid global lockdowns that have seen most sports events canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation also launched its soccer season with four matches in its top division, joining a handful of nations that have begun to restart their leagues. The Uni-President Lions took on the Brothers Baseball Club at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium to launch the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s (CPBL) 2020 season. Local and foreign news outlets reported the opener as the “world’s first,” as the US’ Major League Baseball has yet to
‘LOOKS ENCOURAGING’: The results are not enough to draw definitive conclusions, but the observations are hopeful, the study’s lead author Jonathan Grein said More than half of a group of severely ill COVID-19 patients improved after receiving an experimental antiviral drug, although there is no way to know the odds of that happening without the drug, because there was no comparison group, doctors said on Friday. The results published in the New England Journal of Medicine are the first in COVID-19 patients for remdesivir. The Gilead Sciences drug has shown promise against other coronaviruses in the past and in lab tests against the one causing COVID-19, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives. No drugs have been approved for treating the disease. At least five
Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, all imported: four Taiwanese who had been passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship and a Taiwanese who returned from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said case No. 393 is a woman in her 60s who returned to Taiwan on Sunday and reported that she began coughing up phlegm on March 29 and developed diarrhea on April 1. The woman, who was immediately transported from the airport to a hospital for testing, is the wife of Case No. 384,