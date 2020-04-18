Virus Outbreak: China’s economy hits historic low

LONG ROAD AHEAD: While a recovery in retailing and factory output is likely to continue, it would be slowed by weak consumption and sluggish foreign sentiment

Bloomberg





The COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter pushed China’s economy into its first contraction in decades, with the spread of the disease worldwide now leaving the nation reliant on fragile domestic demand to spur a recovery.

GDP shrank 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the worst performance since at least 1992, when official releases of quarterly GDP started, and missing the median forecast of a 6 percent drop. China’s economy has not contracted on a full-year basis since the end of the Mao Zedong (毛澤東) era in the 1970s.

Retail sales last month slid 15.8 percent as consumers remained wary, while investment decreased 16.1 percent in the first three months of this year.

Employees play badminton outside their restaurant in Beijing’s Qianmen District on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

A brighter sign was a smaller-than-expected contraction of 1.1 percent last month in industrial production as factories returned to work amid easing lockdowns.

Retailing and factory output showed improvement from the nadir in the first two months, suggesting a stabilization in economic activity.

“We expect this recovery to continue,” Oxford Economics Hong Kong Ltd head of Asia economics Louis Kuijs said. “However, the upturn will be slowed down by lingering consumption weakness and sliding foreign demand.”

China’s markets held on to gains after the release of the data, as investors had already anticipated the weak data.

The economy was forced into a paralysis in late January as the epidemic that first started in Wuhan spread nationwide. The economy remained shuttered for much of February, with factories and shops closed and workers stranded at home.

The process of resuming business has been slow and the return rate only inched up to about 90 percent at the end of last month, Bloomberg Economics estimated.

To cushion the economic blow, China has unveiled a range of support measures and has increased fiscal and monetary support — although not on the scale of other nations.

A meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo in the coming days might provide further signals as to the direction of policy support.

“The March activity data suggest the recovery will be a long haul — especially with the pandemic clobbering external demand. A much narrower decline in production points to strong improvement on the supply side, as our back-to-work gauges have flagged. This partly explains the limited drop in GDP, which is production based. But foundering retail sales and investment underline continued weaknesses on the demand side,” Bloomberg economist Shu Chang (舒暢) said.

While exports last month fell less than expected as production capacity was gradually restored, economists warned that headwinds lie ahead as the rest of the world shuts down and external demand diminishes.

“Most major economies are still in the lockdown stage,” Morgan Stanley Asia chief China economist Robin Xing (邢自強) told Bloomberg TV. “As a result, growth in the second quarter will be shallow, just marginally above zero.”

On the positive side, the surveyed jobless rate last month declined to 5.9 percent, from February’s record 6.2 percent.