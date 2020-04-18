The COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter pushed China’s economy into its first contraction in decades, with the spread of the disease worldwide now leaving the nation reliant on fragile domestic demand to spur a recovery.
GDP shrank 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the worst performance since at least 1992, when official releases of quarterly GDP started, and missing the median forecast of a 6 percent drop. China’s economy has not contracted on a full-year basis since the end of the Mao Zedong (毛澤東) era in the 1970s.
Retail sales last month slid 15.8 percent as consumers remained wary, while investment decreased 16.1 percent in the first three months of this year.
Photo: Reuters
A brighter sign was a smaller-than-expected contraction of 1.1 percent last month in industrial production as factories returned to work amid easing lockdowns.
Retailing and factory output showed improvement from the nadir in the first two months, suggesting a stabilization in economic activity.
“We expect this recovery to continue,” Oxford Economics Hong Kong Ltd head of Asia economics Louis Kuijs said. “However, the upturn will be slowed down by lingering consumption weakness and sliding foreign demand.”
China’s markets held on to gains after the release of the data, as investors had already anticipated the weak data.
The economy was forced into a paralysis in late January as the epidemic that first started in Wuhan spread nationwide. The economy remained shuttered for much of February, with factories and shops closed and workers stranded at home.
The process of resuming business has been slow and the return rate only inched up to about 90 percent at the end of last month, Bloomberg Economics estimated.
To cushion the economic blow, China has unveiled a range of support measures and has increased fiscal and monetary support — although not on the scale of other nations.
A meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo in the coming days might provide further signals as to the direction of policy support.
“The March activity data suggest the recovery will be a long haul — especially with the pandemic clobbering external demand. A much narrower decline in production points to strong improvement on the supply side, as our back-to-work gauges have flagged. This partly explains the limited drop in GDP, which is production based. But foundering retail sales and investment underline continued weaknesses on the demand side,” Bloomberg economist Shu Chang (舒暢) said.
While exports last month fell less than expected as production capacity was gradually restored, economists warned that headwinds lie ahead as the rest of the world shuts down and external demand diminishes.
“Most major economies are still in the lockdown stage,” Morgan Stanley Asia chief China economist Robin Xing (邢自強) told Bloomberg TV. “As a result, growth in the second quarter will be shallow, just marginally above zero.”
On the positive side, the surveyed jobless rate last month declined to 5.9 percent, from February’s record 6.2 percent.
WARNING: Taiwan’s e-mail mentioned ‘isolated’ patients, and any public health expert would know what circumstances require such a response, the minister of health said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged the WHO to be honest as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) published the e-mail it had sent to the world body in December last year alerting it about the risk of an outbreak in China. The WHO on Friday said it received an e-mail from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Dec. 31 last year, but added that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” During a news conference at the CECC in Taipei yesterday, Chen read out the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) e-mail to the
Taiwan yesterday became the first nation to open its professional baseball season this year amid global lockdowns that have seen most sports events canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation also launched its soccer season with four matches in its top division, joining a handful of nations that have begun to restart their leagues. The Uni-President Lions took on the Brothers Baseball Club at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium to launch the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s (CPBL) 2020 season. Local and foreign news outlets reported the opener as the “world’s first,” as the US’ Major League Baseball has yet to
‘LOOKS ENCOURAGING’: The results are not enough to draw definitive conclusions, but the observations are hopeful, the study’s lead author Jonathan Grein said More than half of a group of severely ill COVID-19 patients improved after receiving an experimental antiviral drug, although there is no way to know the odds of that happening without the drug, because there was no comparison group, doctors said on Friday. The results published in the New England Journal of Medicine are the first in COVID-19 patients for remdesivir. The Gilead Sciences drug has shown promise against other coronaviruses in the past and in lab tests against the one causing COVID-19, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives. No drugs have been approved for treating the disease. At least five
Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, all imported: four Taiwanese who had been passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship and a Taiwanese who returned from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said case No. 393 is a woman in her 60s who returned to Taiwan on Sunday and reported that she began coughing up phlegm on March 29 and developed diarrhea on April 1. The woman, who was immediately transported from the airport to a hospital for testing, is the wife of Case No. 384,