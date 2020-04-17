A diplomatic spat between France and China on Wednesday widened as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the Chinese embassy Web site.
The French-language article, titled “Restoring distorted facts — Observations of a Chinese diplomat posted to Paris,” first appeared on Sunday, the latest in a series of posts and tweets by the embassy that has defended Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while criticizing the West’s response.
In the post, an unnamed diplomat suggests that caregivers at Western nursing homes — using the French term EHPAD — had abandoned their jobs, leaving residents to die.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The post came just days after France had raised its death toll substantially to include nursing homes.
The diplomat also suggested that about 80 French lawmakers had cosigned a disparaging statement about WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and had accused Tedros, an Ethiopian, of a pro-China bias.
“The WHO has been the subject of a real siege on the part of the Western countries, some even launching ad hominem attacks against its director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,” the article on the Web site says. “The Taiwanese authorities, supported by more than 80 French parliamentarians in a cosigned declaration, even used the word ‘negro’ to attack him. I still do not understand what could have gone through the heads of all these French elected representatives.”
Reuters could not find any evidence that French lawmakers backed such a declaration, nor that Taiwanese authorities used this word to insult Tedros.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Chinese embassy was creating “fake news.”
“The Chinese embassy in France’s tweet created something out of nothing,” it said.
Taiwan has strongly denied racially abusing Tedros and demanded that he apologize.
The embassy posted a response on its Web site by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅).
“We hope that there is no misunderstanding: The Chinese side has never made a negative comment on French management of the epidemic, and has no intention of doing so,” it quoted Zhao as saying in a French translation.
The timing of the dispute is especially awkward for Paris, as it has ordered about 600 million masks from China to compensate for virus-related shortages across the country and is still waiting for their delivery.
The French presidency and Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs were initially cautious in their response to the article, but on Tuesday after a growing clamor in France, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian summoned the Chinese ambassador to voice his disapproval, while underscoring the good relationship that he has with his Chinese counterpart.
“In the face of the virus and its consequences on our economies, there is no place for controversy,” he said.
However, during a parliamentary hearing with Le Drian on Wednesday, several senators expressed their dismay at the diplomat’s comments.
The senators denied that such a declaration existed and demanded to know what the minister had told the envoy, and why the article was still on the Web site.
Le Drian sidestepped the questions, citing Zhao’s remarks.
“You have a new brand of Chinese diplomats who seem to compete with each other to be more radical and eventually insulting to the country where they happen to be posted,” Paris-based Institut Montaigne senior adviser for Asia Francois Godement said. “These diplomats are behaving as if they were trolls, or bots, and putting outrageous texts on their own social media, which happen to be the embassy Web site, not quite necessarily noting the distinction between an official embassy Web site, which represents the government.”
