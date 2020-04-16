South Koreans back Moon Jae-in in pandemic poll

AFP, SEOUL





South Korean voters yesterday turned out in force to back South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, putting on compulsory masks and gloves to give his Democratic Party of Korea a parliamentary majority according to exit polls.

South Korea was among the first countries with a major virus outbreak to hold a national election since the global pandemic began — and a raft of safety measures were in place around the vote.

Turnout was the highest in a generation, and an exit poll by the Korean Broadcasting System projected the ruling Democratic party and a sister organization would take between 155 and 178 places in the 300-seat South Korean National Assembly.

South Korean election officials sort ballots from the parliamentary election for counting at a gymnasium in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

It predicted that the main opposition United Future Party and its sister group would take between 107 and 130 seats.

PREVENTION MEASURES

Voters in obligatory masks lined up at least 1m apart outside polling stations and had their temperatures checked before being allowed in.

All had to clean their hands with sanitizer and don plastic gloves, while those with fevers cast their ballots in separate booths that were disinfected after each use.

“It is done very well. Because of the coronavirus, people are keeping their distance and everyone is wearing gloves,” 80-year-old voter Kim Gwang-woo said.

For a time, South Korea had the second-largest outbreak in the world, before it was largely brought under control through widespread testing and a contact-tracing drive, along with widely observed social distancing.

DISENFRANCHISED

Those self-quarantining at home and who were asymptomatic were allowed to vote immediately after the polls closed, although those showing coronavirus symptoms were effectively disenfranchised.

Special polling stations had earlier been set up at central quarantine facilities to enable the confined to vote.

Campaigning was also affected by the outbreak: Instead of the traditional handshakes and distributing of name cards, candidates kept their distance from citizens, bowing and offering an occasional fist bump.

Many turned to online media such as YouTube and Instagram to connect with voters, while some even volunteered to disinfect parts of their constituencies.

A survey conducted by Gallup Korea last week showed that 27 percent of respondents were reluctant to vote due to the epidemic.

However, the turnout reached at least 63.8 percent, the highest in a parliamentary poll since at least 2000.

South Korea’s relatively quick and effective handling of the outbreak has been a boon for the left-leaning Moon ahead of the vote, largely seen as a referendum on his performance.

Kim Ki-chul, 33, said that the recent decline in new cases encouraged him to come out to cast his ballot.

“Compared with the way the epidemic has been handled in other countries, South Korea showed outstanding disinfecting and containment capabilities, which increased my trust in the government,” he said.