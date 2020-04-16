Virus Outbreak: France’s Macron aims to achieve a global ceasefire

Reuters, PARIS





French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has secured the agreement of three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to back a call by the UN for a global ceasefire so that the world can focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23 called for the world truce, saying that in war-torn countries, health systems have collapsed and the few health professionals left are often targeted in the fighting.

Macron said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had all confirmed to him that they would back the plea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron to the Elysee Palace to attend a summit on Ukraine on Dec. 9 last year. Photo: AFP

Macron said that he is hopeful of securing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement.

“I spoke to him at the start of this initiative. I haven’t spoken to him since I got the firm confirmations of the other leaders. I will do in the next few hours,” Macron told Radio France Internationale in an interview. “I think that for sure President Putin will agree and the day he says he does, we’ll be able to hold this videoconference and relay this call in a solemn, forceful and efficient way.”

The UN Security Council met for the first time on Thursday last week to discuss the pandemic as the 15-member body — charged with maintaining international peace and security — struggles to agree on whether it should take action.

The five veto-wielding powers — the US, China, France, Russia and Britain — have been in discussions on a French text for a draft resolution.