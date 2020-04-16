French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has secured the agreement of three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to back a call by the UN for a global ceasefire so that the world can focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23 called for the world truce, saying that in war-torn countries, health systems have collapsed and the few health professionals left are often targeted in the fighting.
Macron said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had all confirmed to him that they would back the plea.
Macron said that he is hopeful of securing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement.
“I spoke to him at the start of this initiative. I haven’t spoken to him since I got the firm confirmations of the other leaders. I will do in the next few hours,” Macron told Radio France Internationale in an interview. “I think that for sure President Putin will agree and the day he says he does, we’ll be able to hold this videoconference and relay this call in a solemn, forceful and efficient way.”
The UN Security Council met for the first time on Thursday last week to discuss the pandemic as the 15-member body — charged with maintaining international peace and security — struggles to agree on whether it should take action.
The five veto-wielding powers — the US, China, France, Russia and Britain — have been in discussions on a French text for a draft resolution.
COME AND SEE: The president invited the WHO’s leader to visit Taiwan and see its commitment to making global contributions ‘in the face of discrimination and isolation’ Taiwan knows better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she protested an accusation by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan was organizing a racist campaign against him. At a WHO news conference on Wednesday, Tedros was asked for comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark that the US might cut funding to the WHO. After calling on the US and China to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros then accused Taiwan of having launched racist attacks against him three months ago, saying that the Ministry of Foreign
DETAILS UNCLEAR: The University Entrance Committee for Mainland Chinese Students said it is not yet clear how the policy would affect universities in Taiwan China is to ban its students from applying to study in Taiwan’s schools in the semester beginning in September, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cross-strait relations, the Chinese Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday. Chinese students currently enrolled in Taiwanese universities can apply to remain there, it said. The policy regarding the admission of Taiwanese students to universities in China remains unchanged, it added. “The pressing matters at hand include how to address the current obstacles that Chinese students [enrolled in universities in Taiwan] face in returning to the schools to study. It is important to safeguard their legitimate rights,” it
MISDIRECTION: Chinese social media users posing as Taiwanese have taken responsibility for racist attacks that the WHO’s head claimed originated in Taiwan Chinese posing as Taiwanese have issued online apologies to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “personal attacks” and “racist abuse,” Taiwanese authorities said yesterday. Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officials presented the findings at a media briefing to rebut accusations by Tedros, who on Wednesday accused Taiwan of engaging in personal attacks against him. Tedros said that he over the past three months received death threats and racist abuse, and claimed that it originated from Taiwan. Within hours of Tedros’ remarks, Twitter accounts traced to China began posting apologies to the WHO head on behalf of the Taiwanese public, which were then circulated
The US on Thursday accused the WHO of putting politics first by ignoring early warnings about the novel coronavirus by Taiwan, which voiced outrage over criticism from the UN body’s chief. US President Donald Trump has gone on an offensive with threats to withhold funding for the WHO, which is at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that late last year emerged in Wuhan, China. Critics have said that Trump’s sudden threats against the WHO amount to a political ploy to find a foreign scapegoat as he comes under fire for not doing more to prepare for and control the