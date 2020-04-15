Southeast Asian nations yesterday pledged to keep regional supply chains open and discussed additional funding measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the region.
During a morning summit between ASEAN leaders, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha proposed repurposing funds to support efforts to deal with the ongoing threat, Thai government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.
While the value of the proposed fund was not made clear, the money would go toward the procurement of test kits, personal protective equipment and medical tools, as well as to support research and development into medicines and vaccines, she said.
Photo: Reuters
Prayuth “emphasized that no country could fight against the threat alone,” she said.
Many of Southeast Asia’s biggest economies have been shut down amid the pandemic, with Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand imposing a range of containment measures. Indonesia, which has more than 4,500 confirmed cases, this week said it was expanding a partial lockdown to areas outside of Jakarta.
In a concluding statement, the body said it supported “reallocating existing available funds” and encouraged “technical and financial support from ASEAN’s partners to facilitate cooperation against COVID-19,” including a virus response fund.
After the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country would secure additional financing, trying to utilize the pre-existing ASEAN-Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund, Asian Development Bank trusts and money pooled at the so-called “ASEAN Plus Three” level with China and Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had proposed setting up an ASEAN infectious disease response center, and that all the participating countries had agreed, without elaborating.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) did not mention the emergency fund explicitly.
However, he did suggest in a statement that all the countries should demonstrate the grouping’s role in fighting the epidemic and “revitalizing the economy,” while sending “a message of partnership, solidarity and mutual assistance among East Asian nations to boost confidence in our region and beyond.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte voiced his support for Thailand’s proposal, calling the situation to “an unfolding catastrophe” in which the region should fast-track cooperation with partners.
“Our present challenge transcends borders and exempts no one,” he said.
Regional food security has become an urgent priority, particularly with regards to ensuring a sufficient supply of rice, he added.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also called for an urgent meeting of regional economic ministers to draft a recovery plan that would address concerns about food and education, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein said in a tweet.
Vietnam, which holds ASEAN’s rotating chair, reported yesterday morning that as of Monday, virus cases in Southeast Asian nations neared 20,000, with more than 880 confirmed deaths, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said.
TAKING IT SLOW: Chen Shih-chung said while it would be nice to use a mask or two each day, they are disease prevention resources that must be rationed out carefully The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced three new COVID-19 cases — two imported and one domestic — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 379. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the domestic case, No. 379, is a woman in her 30s who sought treatment at a hospital for a fever and a runny nose on Saturday last week, and tested positive yesterday. While the woman leads a relatively simple life and mainly remains at home, her husband in January traveled to Guangzhou, China, for work and she visited
COME AND SEE: The president invited the WHO’s leader to visit Taiwan and see its commitment to making global contributions ‘in the face of discrimination and isolation’ Taiwan knows better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she protested an accusation by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan was organizing a racist campaign against him. At a WHO news conference on Wednesday, Tedros was asked for comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark that the US might cut funding to the WHO. After calling on the US and China to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros then accused Taiwan of having launched racist attacks against him three months ago, saying that the Ministry of Foreign
DETAILS UNCLEAR: The University Entrance Committee for Mainland Chinese Students said it is not yet clear how the policy would affect universities in Taiwan China is to ban its students from applying to study in Taiwan’s schools in the semester beginning in September, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cross-strait relations, the Chinese Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday. Chinese students currently enrolled in Taiwanese universities can apply to remain there, it said. The policy regarding the admission of Taiwanese students to universities in China remains unchanged, it added. “The pressing matters at hand include how to address the current obstacles that Chinese students [enrolled in universities in Taiwan] face in returning to the schools to study. It is important to safeguard their legitimate rights,” it
MISDIRECTION: Chinese social media users posing as Taiwanese have taken responsibility for racist attacks that the WHO’s head claimed originated in Taiwan Chinese posing as Taiwanese have issued online apologies to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “personal attacks” and “racist abuse,” Taiwanese authorities said yesterday. Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officials presented the findings at a media briefing to rebut accusations by Tedros, who on Wednesday accused Taiwan of engaging in personal attacks against him. Tedros said that he over the past three months received death threats and racist abuse, and claimed that it originated from Taiwan. Within hours of Tedros’ remarks, Twitter accounts traced to China began posting apologies to the WHO head on behalf of the Taiwanese public, which were then circulated