The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced that starting at midnight on Saturday, people who have traveled to Europe or the Americas in the previous 14 days would be required to stay at a designated COVID-19 “quarantine hotel” if they do not meet the requirements for home quarantine.
People who live with an adult aged 65 or older, a child aged six or under, or a person with a chronic condition, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or lung disease, would have to stay in a quarantine hotel when they arrive, the center told a news conference in Taipei.
People who do not have their own bedroom and bathroom facilities at home would also have to stay in a quarantine hotel, it added.
Travelers would be required to provide information on their status before boarding their flight, the center said, adding that those found to have provided false information could be fined up to NT$150,000.
At the time of the announcement, there were 4,703 vacant rooms at designated quarantine hotels nationwide, it said.
The rules have been introduced as a large percentage of COVID-19 cases in the nation have been people who had visited Europe or the Americas, the center said, adding that those who have arrived from other parts of the world would be advised to adhere to the same rules, but they would not be mandatory and would still be able to quarantine at home.
People can book rooms at hotels that have agreed to publicize that they are quarantine hotels on the taiwanstay.net.tw Web site, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said at the news conference.
The Web site also lists the contact information of city and county government officials responsible for liaising with local quarantine hotels that have requested their identity not be publicized, he said.
The hotels are eligible for a NT$1,000 subsidy per day for each person who stays for the purposes of quarantine, he added.
The government on March 19 began requiring all people entering the nation to be placed in 14-day quarantine upon their arrival, the center said.
TAKING IT SLOW: Chen Shih-chung said while it would be nice to use a mask or two each day, they are disease prevention resources that must be rationed out carefully The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced three new COVID-19 cases — two imported and one domestic — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 379. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the domestic case, No. 379, is a woman in her 30s who sought treatment at a hospital for a fever and a runny nose on Saturday last week, and tested positive yesterday. While the woman leads a relatively simple life and mainly remains at home, her husband in January traveled to Guangzhou, China, for work and she visited
COME AND SEE: The president invited the WHO’s leader to visit Taiwan and see its commitment to making global contributions ‘in the face of discrimination and isolation’ Taiwan knows better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she protested an accusation by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan was organizing a racist campaign against him. At a WHO news conference on Wednesday, Tedros was asked for comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark that the US might cut funding to the WHO. After calling on the US and China to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros then accused Taiwan of having launched racist attacks against him three months ago, saying that the Ministry of Foreign
DETAILS UNCLEAR: The University Entrance Committee for Mainland Chinese Students said it is not yet clear how the policy would affect universities in Taiwan China is to ban its students from applying to study in Taiwan’s schools in the semester beginning in September, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cross-strait relations, the Chinese Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday. Chinese students currently enrolled in Taiwanese universities can apply to remain there, it said. The policy regarding the admission of Taiwanese students to universities in China remains unchanged, it added. “The pressing matters at hand include how to address the current obstacles that Chinese students [enrolled in universities in Taiwan] face in returning to the schools to study. It is important to safeguard their legitimate rights,” it
MISDIRECTION: Chinese social media users posing as Taiwanese have taken responsibility for racist attacks that the WHO’s head claimed originated in Taiwan Chinese posing as Taiwanese have issued online apologies to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “personal attacks” and “racist abuse,” Taiwanese authorities said yesterday. Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officials presented the findings at a media briefing to rebut accusations by Tedros, who on Wednesday accused Taiwan of engaging in personal attacks against him. Tedros said that he over the past three months received death threats and racist abuse, and claimed that it originated from Taiwan. Within hours of Tedros’ remarks, Twitter accounts traced to China began posting apologies to the WHO head on behalf of the Taiwanese public, which were then circulated