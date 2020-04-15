Virus Outbreak: Tighter rules for returnees from Europe, America

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced that starting at midnight on Saturday, people who have traveled to Europe or the Americas in the previous 14 days would be required to stay at a designated COVID-19 “quarantine hotel” if they do not meet the requirements for home quarantine.

People who live with an adult aged 65 or older, a child aged six or under, or a person with a chronic condition, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or lung disease, would have to stay in a quarantine hotel when they arrive, the center told a news conference in Taipei.

People who do not have their own bedroom and bathroom facilities at home would also have to stay in a quarantine hotel, it added.

Travelers would be required to provide information on their status before boarding their flight, the center said, adding that those found to have provided false information could be fined up to NT$150,000.

At the time of the announcement, there were 4,703 vacant rooms at designated quarantine hotels nationwide, it said.

The rules have been introduced as a large percentage of COVID-19 cases in the nation have been people who had visited Europe or the Americas, the center said, adding that those who have arrived from other parts of the world would be advised to adhere to the same rules, but they would not be mandatory and would still be able to quarantine at home.

People can book rooms at hotels that have agreed to publicize that they are quarantine hotels on the taiwanstay.net.tw Web site, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said at the news conference.

The Web site also lists the contact information of city and county government officials responsible for liaising with local quarantine hotels that have requested their identity not be publicized, he said.

The hotels are eligible for a NT$1,000 subsidy per day for each person who stays for the purposes of quarantine, he added.

The government on March 19 began requiring all people entering the nation to be placed in 14-day quarantine upon their arrival, the center said.