Taiwan is to donate an additional 6 million masks to countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those covered by the nation’s New Southbound Policy, as well as in Europe and the Americas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday.
It is the nation’s second wave of mask donations after the government last week announced that it would donate 10 million masks to European nations, the US and diplomatic allies, the ministry said in a news release, adding that the donations are aimed at addressing the needs of medical workers and members of the clergy.
Of the first tranche, masks sent to the Netherlands reached Amsterdam on Tuesday, while shipments to other countries, including Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, are en route, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The second wave of donations is being sent to northern, central and eastern European nations; certain US states; Latin American and Caribbean countries; nations covered by the New Southbound Policy; and other countries friendly to Taiwan, the ministry said.
The US is to receive 1 million masks from the second tranche for certain states hit hardest by the pandemic, on top of 2 million previously announced and a promised 100,000 per week, it said.
The ministry did not name which US states would receive the additional masks.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
After the US National Security Council last week tweeted its gratitude to Taiwan for the masks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday also thanked Taiwan for the donations.
“During tough times, real friends stick together. The U.S. is thankful to #Taiwan for donating 2 million face masks to support our healthcare workers on the frontlines. Your openness and generosity in the global battle against #COVID19 is a model for the world,” he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the British Office Taipei yesterday posted on Facebook a video showing British Representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton and other people clapping for Taiwan’s medical personnel.
After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday took to Twitter to give her best wishes to Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday tweeted thanks to Taiwanese for their support, and expressed the hope that Japan and Taiwan would overcome the crisis together.
The government is also discussing a donation with Japan and would make an announcement after talks are finalized, the ministry said.
