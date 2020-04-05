At least 28 ferry passengers were swept overboard in a powerful storm off the Solomon Islands, reports said yesterday, with the captain unaware he had lost anyone until the boat docked.
The passengers were heading from the capital, Honiara, to West Are’are, more than 120km away, under a government program to evacuate people to their home villages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MV Taimareho set sail on Thursday night as tropical cyclone Harold bore down on the Solomon Islands, even after weather forecasters warned against any unnecessary voyages.
The captain ignored advice not to sail, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sovagare said.
Survivors reported that dozens of people were swept overboard by huge waves and strong winds.
Local media put the death toll at 28.
Police said it was impossible to verify the number.
“Initial reports say the captain of the boat had no knowledge of the missing people until he was informed when the boat arrived at her destination at Are’are,” police marine department chief Charles Fox Sau said. “At this stage we cannot confirm how many people are missing as the investigation into this sad incident continues.”
In an address to the nation, Sovagare said a search-and-rescue operation was under way.
“It is with deep regret to learn that a number of passengers are missing at sea after being washed overboard from a passenger vessel which departed ... from Honiara, despite the several weather warnings issued,” he said.
Disaster authorities in the Solomon Islands, which has limited healthcare facilities, have been stretched as they prepared for the effects of the novel coronavirus while the storm approached.
Harold, packing winds of up to 160kph, downed trees and damaged homes before heading away and was expected to intensify before reaching Vanuatu today.
