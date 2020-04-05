Seven new cases of COVID-19, including one domestic case, were reported yesterday by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which added “diarrhea of unknown cause” to the criteria for reporting suspected cases.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the domestic case — the nation’s 352nd — is a man in his 40s who lives alone, did not travel abroad recently and began showing symptoms on Monday.
“The man sought treatment for a fever at a clinic on March 30, went to the same clinic again on April 1 for loss of taste and smell, and sought treatment again at a hospital the next day and was hospitalized and reported for testing,” Chen said.
Photo provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center via CNA
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the man lives alone and was mostly either at work or at home, and he did not go to work on Tuesday.
So far, nine people who have had direct contact with him have been listed for investigation, Chuang said.
The nine people are seven coworkers and two friends, he said, adding that surveillance footage from his workplace has been obtained to help identify people he had close contact with, while the local health department is investigating whether he had contact with people who recently returned to Taiwan from overseas.
The six imported cases are four women and two men who returned from Germany, South America, Switzerland, the UK and the US from March 15 to Thursday, Chen said.
Case No. 350 is a man who was on a business trip to the US from March 12 to 18, Chen said, adding that as he returned on the same flight as a married couple who were previously confirmed to have COVID-19 — cases 197 and 202 — and was considered to have been in close contact, he was ordered into home isolation.
The man reported mild diarrhea on Monday and mild chest tightness on Tuesday, and he sought treatment after ending his 14-day quarantine on Wednesday, Chen said.
As some people have recently tested positive after seeking medical attention of their own volition, Chen said that the CECC is considering reviewing symptoms people might have experienced during home isolation or quarantine before isolation orders are lifted.
Some quarantined people might experience mild symptoms, such as diarrhea or abnormal taste and smell during the 14-day period, but neglect to report them, so asking them to review their symptoms might help reduce the risk of transmission, he said.
Case No. 355, a woman in her 60s, went on a group tour to five countries in South America from Feb. 20 to Wednesday last week, with two previously confirmed cases — Nos. 259 and 331, he said.
She was listed as a close contact and was tested for COVID-19, although she did not report symptoms, he said.
The total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan rose to 355 — 304 imported and 51 domestic — including five deaths and 50 people discharged from hospitals, the CECC said.
The others are still hospitalized, including 12 people in a serious condition and on ventilators, it said.
As more infected people have reported diarrhea, Chuang said that the CECC decided at a specialist panel meeting yesterday to include diarrhea of unknown cause as part of the definition for reporting suspected cases.
Malaysian authorities have advised women to wear makeup, not to nag their husbands and speak with a cartoon character’s soothing voice during the virus lockdown, sparking a flood of mockery online. Like many countries, Malaysia has ordered all citizens to stay at home to stem the spread of COVID-19, which, as of yesterday, had killed at least 39,070 people globally. In a series of online posters with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19, the Malaysian Ministry of Women and Family Development issued advice on how to avoid domestic conflicts during the partial lockdown, which began on March 18. One of the campaign posters depicted
Taiwan will negotiate with the WHO about its participation without Beijing’s help and intervention as more countries, including Australia and Japan, are partnering with Taiwan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephonic roundtable with reporters on Monday also supported Taiwan’s role in the WHO, saying the US Department of State would do its best to assist Taiwan’s “appropriate role” in the world’s highest health policy setting body, Voice of America reported. In a Japan Business Press report published on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (孔鉉佑) said
KEEP AWAY: People should wear a mask in places where they cannot follow social distancing rules, the CECC said, adding that it would publish detailed guidelines today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, including two domestic cases, as it urged people to practice social distancing in public spaces by keeping a distance of at least 1m when outdoors and 1.5m indoors. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that seven of the new cases tested positive upon their arrival at the airport, four were under home quarantine, one was under home isolation and two were under self-health management, while the two domestic cases sought treatment on their own. The domestic cases are a man in his
Two US senators were critical of the WHO after a senior WHO official appeared to hang up on a Hong Kong reporter who asked about Taiwan’s membership status in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. During a video interview with Radio Television Hong Kong’s Yvonne Tong (唐若韞) on Saturday, WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward first claimed not to have heard her question on whether the WHO would consider giving Taiwan membership. When Tong repeated the question, he asked her to “move on to another one.” The video then showed the line disconnecting after Tong said she would like to hear more about Taiwan.