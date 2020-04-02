The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, all of them Taiwanese who returned from the UK and the US, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 329.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the new cases were relatively less complicated, as five were tested at an airport upon arrival, while the other two developed symptoms while they were in home quarantine and tested positive at a hospital.
The cases are four women and three men, who developed symptoms between Feb. 29 and Monday. One of them returned from the UK and six from the US between March 19 and Monday, data showed.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Two of them are friends who traveled to the US with another friend between Feb. 6 and Monday, Chen said.
The two lost their sense of smell and taste on Monday and Tuesday last week, so they notified airport quarantine officers upon their arrival and underwent testing, he said.
Their friend is in home isolation, he added.
Chen said that of the 329 cases, 283 were imported and 46 domestic, including five deaths and 45 patients who have been discharged from hospital.
Five cases are receiving more attention, as they are domestic cases with unknown sources of infection, he said.
People who had come into contact with three of them — cases 100, 134 and 156 — tested negative, Chen said.
The 14-day incubation period for the 100th case has passed, while cases 134 and 156 are two to three days from the end of the incubation period, he said.
However, the center and local health departments are still carrying out contact investigations for two other domestic cases — 268 and 322 — he added.
Separately yesterday, National Taiwan Normal University announced that all of its classes from Monday next week to April 17 would be conducted online after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Additional reporting by Rachel Lin
KEEP AWAY: People should wear a mask in places where they cannot follow social distancing rules, the CECC said, adding that it would publish detailed guidelines today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, including two domestic cases, as it urged people to practice social distancing in public spaces by keeping a distance of at least 1m when outdoors and 1.5m indoors. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that seven of the new cases tested positive upon their arrival at the airport, four were under home quarantine, one was under home isolation and two were under self-health management, while the two domestic cases sought treatment on their own. The domestic cases are a man in his
Taiwan will negotiate with the WHO about its participation without Beijing’s help and intervention as more countries, including Australia and Japan, are partnering with Taiwan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephonic roundtable with reporters on Monday also supported Taiwan’s role in the WHO, saying the US Department of State would do its best to assist Taiwan’s “appropriate role” in the world’s highest health policy setting body, Voice of America reported. In a Japan Business Press report published on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (孔鉉佑) said
‘HEROIC’: A lack of personal protective equipment has led to high infection rates among health workers in places like Spain and Italy, a nurses’ association said More equipment is needed to protect the world’s nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives, the head of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said. “They are heroic. I think there is no other way to describe what they are doing at this moment,” said Howard Catton, a British nurse who is the council’s CEO. Infection rates of 9 percent and 12 to 14 percent have been reported among health workers in Italy and Spain respectively, he said, adding that nurses have died in the two nations, as well as Iran and Indonesia. “We have no doubt
Japan’s ruling party yesterday proposed the nation’s biggest-ever stimulus package of ￥60 trillion (US$554 billion) as the COVID-19 pandemic locks the economy in a recession. The sum includes ￥20 trillion in fiscal measures with private initiatives and other elements likely making up the rest, the proposal by the Liberal Democratic Party showed. More than ￥10 trillion, or the equivalent of a 5 percentage point cut in the sales tax rate, would be handed out to the public in a combination of cash, subsidies and coupons, the plan showed. The proposal puts an initial figure on a stimulus package that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo