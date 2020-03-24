Hong Kong yesterday said it was stopping all tourist arrivals and transit passengers, including those from Taiwan, at its airport as of midnight tonight, as global emergency efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic ratcheted up around the world, with the death toll topping15,000 and more than 1 billion people being confined to their homes.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) announced a raft of measures designed to stop the upward trend of cases in the territory.
“From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city,” she said, adding that the order would be in place for at least two weeks.
Photo: AFP
The airport would also bar all transit passengers, Lam said.
Non-residents would still be allowed to enter Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland, Macau and Taiwan, but not if they have been to any other foreign country in the past 14 days.
The government was also planning to curb the sale of alcohol at more than 8,000 bars and restaurants, she said.
An emotional Lam said many people took off their masks in bars and “even have intimate acts when they are tipsy,” increasing the risk of cross-infection.
“So, we are going to suggest, as it requires legislative work, around 8,600 restaurants, bars and clubs with liquor licenses to temporarily suspend the sale of alcohol by amending the law,” Lam told a news conference.
“We are investigating any further measures we can do rather than a complete closure of restaurants as we know many Hong Kong residents do not cook at home and often dine out,” she said.
Alcohol would be available in supermarkets and convenience stores across the territory.
The government announced 39 new cases yesterday, 30 of which had a recent travel history, bringing its total to 357.
Four people have died of the disease in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, governments scrambling to defend their own economies against the pandemic are being urged to coordinate to ward off a long-term global recession and future waves of infections.
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria said that the coordination ought to exceed both the 1930s New Deal in the US and the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe after World War II.
A global recession looks “increasingly likely” in the first half of this year,” and “we must act now to avoid a protracted recession” Gurria said in a statement.
“Only a sizeable, credible, internationally coordinated effort can deal with the immediate public health emergency, buffer the economic shock and develop a path towards recovery,” he said.
While many governments are unveiling titanic spending packages against the pandemic, there has so far been no collective action plan from organizations such as the G7 or G20.
Gurria said governments had to work together to ensure progress on the scientific front, including mass testing and vaccine research.
“Everything must be done to earn the confidence of citizens, who felt the weaknesses in our economies before all this began,” he said.
Richer governments and their central banks are raising trillions of dollars to combat COVID-19, but concerns are mounting for poorer ones.
“If South Africa can’t afford to control the virus, it will spread again. No country can afford to keep every other country banned from traveling,” Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital in London, told Agence France-Presse. “So I would argue there has to be a global financing solution to address this virus crisis.”
WARNING: It was the first time Chinese warplanes were spotted close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at night, before Taiwanese F-16 jets drove them away The air force on Monday scrambled to warn off approaching Chinese jets, the first time they were spotted near Taiwan’s air space at night, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan has repeatedly said that China has stepped up its drills near the nation when it should be focusing its efforts on combating the spread of COVID-19. An unspecified number of Chinese J-11 fighters and KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the waters southwest of Taiwan for nighttime exercises, the ministry said late on Monday. They came close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at about 7pm, ministry spokesman
IN IT TOGETHER: ’Academia Sinica’s achievements and expertise are impressive... The United States can benefit greatly,’ the American institute in Taiwan said Taiwan and the US are to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together, with the partnership including medicine development, contact tracing technology and the exchange of medical supplies, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement yesterday. The statement, signed by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), said: “To further strengthen US-Taiwan consultation and cooperation on combating the COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, both sides will seek to share best practices and cooperate on a range of activities.” Following the AIT’s statement on Sunday, which said that both
HOME COMFORTS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung urged people not to put themselves and others in Taiwan at risk by making unnecessary trips overseas The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, all Taiwanese who have returned from overseas, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 77. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said six of the new cases had joined tour groups to other nations, while the other four traveled overseas on their own. The 68th, 69th, 70th and 73rd cases were in a tour group that visited Turkey from March 4 to Friday last week — the same group as four confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday, Chen said,
MASS ISOLATION: All travelers who earlier this month entered Taiwan from 27 European countries, Egypt, Turkey or the UAE must undergo a 14-day quarantine Starting today, foreign nationals are to be denied entry into Taiwan and all travelers are to be placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday. Travelers who arrived from 27 European countries, Egypt, Turkey or Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), between March 5 and Saturday last week are required to report to their local district or township office and begin a 14-day home quarantine, it said. The 27 European countries are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain,