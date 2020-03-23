US President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim’s sister said yesterday.
In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, senior ruling party official Kim Yo-jong, praised Trump for sending the letter at a time when “big difficulties and challenges lie ahead in the way of developing ties” between the two countries.
In the letter, Trump explained his plan to “propel the relations between the two countries ... and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work,” she said.
Photo: AFP / Korean Central News Agency via KNS
She said her brother expressed his gratitude for Trump’s letter.
North Korea has repeatedly said there has not been a case of the coronavirus on its soil.
There was no immediate comment from the White House.
Kim Yo-Jong said Trump’s letter is “a good example showing the special and firm personal relations” between the North Korean and US leaders, but added that it was not a good idea to “make hasty conclusion or be optimistic about” the prospect for bilateral relations.
“In my personal opinion, I think that the bilateral relations and dialogue for them would be thinkable only when the equilibrium is kept dynamically and morally and justice ensured between the two countries,” she said. “Even at this moment we are working hard to develop and defend ourselves on our own under the cruel environment which the US is keen to ‘provide.’”
In related news, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday said that a US offer to help the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was strange and he described US leaders as “charlatans and liars.”
Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to Iran, the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus, with 1,685 deaths and 21,638 people infected.
“Several times Americans have offered to help us to fight the pandemic. That is strange, because you face shortages in America. Also you are accused of creating this virus,” Khamenei said.
“I do not know whether it is true, but when there is such an allegation, can a wise man trust you and accept your help offer?... You could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently,” he said.
“Our number one enemy is America. It is the most wicked, sinister enemy of Iran ... its leaders are terrorists ... Liars and charlatans,” Khamenei said.
“The Islamic Republic has the capability to overcome any kind of crisis and challenges, including the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.
